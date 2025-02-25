Eli Lilly is offering weight loss drug Zepbound at lower prices

Eli Lilly is lowering the cost barrier to its weight loss drug Zepbound.

For many consumers, their insurance denies them coverage for weight loss drugs. Now, for those who have to pay out-of-pocket, the drug company is cutting the price of its 7.5 mg and 10 mg single-dose vials.

"Every major medical organization and establishment recognizes obesity as a chronic disease, yet insurance and federal programs do not systematically cover people living with obesity for medical care — this needs to change," Patrik Jonsson, executive vice president and president of Lilly Cardiometabolic Health and Lilly USA, said in a news release.

"Lilly is committed to working with all parties to solve this problem, and in the meantime, we'll continue to implement new options that improve the affordability and availability of our safe, approved and studied Zepbound for patients who are being asked to pay out-of-pocket."

Saving money on weight loss drugs

Here’s a look at what consumers can expect from the Zepbound price drop:

Lowering the price of the 2.5 mg dose to $349 per month (from $399 per month)

Lowering the price of the 5 mg dose to $499 per month (from $549 per month)

Launching the Zepbound Self Pay Journey Program, which reduces the price of the 7.5 mg ($599) and 10 mg ($699) doses to $499 per month at first fill and refills that occur within 45 days of prior delivery

In August 2024, Eli Lilly launched its self-pay pharmacy LillyDirect. The goal was to increase access to Zepbound by offering consumers the opportunity to purchase the drug directly from the manufacturer rather than turning to sketchy websites or illegal online pharmacies.

At the time, only the 2.5 mg and 5 mg vials were available for purchase on LillyDirect. Now, the drug company has included the higher-dose vials, as well as lowered the cost of the various drug concentrations through the creation of the Self Pay Journey Program.

"The Obesity Action Coalition (OAC) applauds Lilly for another step forward in improving the affordability of obesity treatment," Joe Nadglowski, president and CEO of the (OAC) said in a news release.

"However, we still have a long way to go in building a health care system that provides comprehensive care, coverage, and payment of such care for people with obesity that is free of weight bias."

