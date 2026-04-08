Does marriage really lower your cancer risk? What a new study found

A large population study found differences in cancer rates based on marital status.

Researchers analyzed millions of cases across multiple states and demographic groups.

The findings highlight patterns — but don’t prove that marriage directly prevents cancer.

Can your relationship status affect your health?

According to a new study from researchers at the University of Miami, there may be a connection between marriage and cancer risk — but it’s more nuanced than it sounds.

The research, published in Cancer Research Communications, explores whether people who have never married face different cancer risks compared to those who are or have been married. While past studies have shown that married people often have better cancer outcomes, this study focused specifically on whether marriage is linked to the likelihood of developing cancer in the first place.

“These findings suggest that social factors such as marital status may serve as important markers of cancer risk at the population level,” researcher Paulo Pinheiro, Ph.D., a professor of cancer epidemiology at the Miller School Department of Public Health Sciences, said in a news release.

The study

To investigate the link, researchers analyzed data from more than 100 million adults across 12 U.S. states, focusing on over four million cancer cases diagnosed between 2015 and 2022.

Participants were divided into two main groups:

Those who were currently married or had been married (including divorced or widowed individuals)

Those who had never married

The study looked at adults aged 30 and older and broke down cancer rates by sex and race, while also adjusting for age to make fair comparisons across groups.

Researchers then examined patterns across a wide range of cancer types, including those tied to lifestyle factors like smoking, alcohol use, and infections.

What the researchers found

The study found that people who had never married were more likely to be diagnosed with cancer compared to those who were or had been married — though the degree of difference varied.

Never-married men had about a 70% higher cancer risk, while never-married women had about an 85% higher risk compared to their married counterparts.

Some of the largest differences showed up in cancers linked to preventable risk factors. For example, certain infection-related cancers appeared more frequently among people who had never married.

However, researchers are careful not to oversimplify the findings. The study does not prove that marriage itself protects against cancer. Instead, it suggests that married individuals may be more likely to benefit from factors like regular medical care, healthier habits, or stronger social and financial support.

“...If you’re not married, you should be paying extra attention to cancer risk factors, getting any screenings you may need, and staying up to date on health care,” said Frank Penedo, Ph.D., associate director for population sciences, the Sylvester DCC Living Proof Endowed Chair in Cancer Survivorship and director of the Sylvester Survivorship and Supportive Care Institute (SSCI).

“For prevention efforts, our findings point to the importance of targeting cancer risk awareness and prevention strategies with attention to marital status.”