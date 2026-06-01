For many men, financial stress has become an identity crisis

More than half of men say money struggles have made them feel like they're failing at "being a man," showing how closely finances and identity remain connected.

Nearly 70% say it's harder to be the family provider today than it was for their fathers, citing housing costs, inflation, and economic uncertainty.

Money worries are taking a toll on mental health, yet many men still avoid talking about their financial struggles.

Rising prices aren't just straining household budgets. According to a new survey from Beyond Finance, they're also taking a significant toll on men's mental health.

The survey of 2,000 adult men found that 57% say financial struggles have made them feel like they're falling short of "being a man." Meanwhile, 65% report that money worries negatively affect their mood or mental health at least once a week.

The findings suggest that financial stress is often about more than dollars and cents. For many men, money remains deeply tied to identity, success, and the pressure to provide for loved ones.

The provider role isn't getting any easier

According to the survey, 77% of men were taught growing up that a man's primary responsibility is to financially provide for his family.

That expectation hasn't disappeared.

In fact, 82% say society still expects men to be the primary breadwinners. But nearly 70% believe fulfilling that role is harder today than it was for their fathers' generation.

The reasons won't surprise most consumers:

Housing costs continue to rise

Everyday expenses remain elevated

Wages haven't kept pace with many household costs

Economic uncertainty remains high

As a result, 42% of men surveyed said they are either not making ends meet or are barely getting by financially.

Financial stress is becoming a mental health issue

The survey found a major generational divide as well. Nearly half of Gen Z men said money worries affect their mental health every day, compared with just 17% of baby boomers.

Nathan Astle, a client financial therapist with Beyond Finance, says many men internalize financial challenges as personal failures rather than economic realities out of their control.

When asked how debt makes them feel, respondents commonly used words such as frustrated, overwhelmed, anxious, and embarrassed.

Perhaps even more concerning is that many men aren't talking about it.

The survey found:

72% believe society expects them to handle financial stress without discussing it.

56% have avoided talking about money problems because they felt they should "have it handled."

58% say financial pressure has made them feel isolated.

What men can do right now

Financial stress is real, but experts say there are practical ways to reduce some of the pressure.

Talk about it

Money problems often feel worse when you're carrying them alone and they’re left to fester in the dark.

Whether it's a spouse, partner, trusted friend, financial counselor, or family member, having an honest conversation can help put challenges into perspective and uncover some solutions that you may not have considered.

Focus on one small win

Trying to fix every financial problem at once can feel very overwhelming.

Instead, pick one thing and work on that:

Cancel an unused subscription

Negotiate a bill

Make an extra credit card payment

Start a small emergency fund

Even modest progress can create some momentum that you can build on.

Separate self-worth from net worth

One of the survey's most interesting findings was that men don't actually define success primarily by income.

When asked what matters the most, respondents ranked good mental health, strong relationships, and a sense of purpose all higher than earning a large paycheck.

That's an important reminder during difficult financial periods. Struggling with money doesn't mean you're failing as a parent, spouse, partner, or person.

The bottom line

The Beyond Finance survey highlights a reality many households are experiencing right now: financial stress doesn't just affect bank accounts.

It affects confidence, relationships, and mental health.

Financial struggles are far more common than many people think, and realizing you’re not alone and asking for help are two of the smartest money moves a person can make.