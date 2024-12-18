First severe case of bird flu in a human confirmed in Louisiana

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have confirmed the first severe case of bird flu in a human in Louisiana. The patient was hospitalized due to their symptoms, and the CDC confirmed the case as of December 13.

To date, there has been no person-to-person spread of bird flu. This patient contracted the virus after coming into contact with sick and/or dead birds in their backyard.

“A sporadic case of severe H5N1 bird flu illness in a person is not unexpected; avian influenza A(H5N1) virus infection has previously been associated with severe human illness in other countries during 2024 and prior years, including illness resulting in death,” the CDC explained.

“This case does not change CDC's overall assessment of the immediate risk to the public's health from H5N1 bird flu, which remains low.”

What does the CDC know?

While the Louisiana Department of Health is conducting an ongoing investigation related to this case, the CDC has learned some key things about the patient.

For starters, the organization found that the patient was infected with the D1.1 bird flu genotype. This is the same strain of the virus that was found in animals and other humans in British Columbia, Canada, and Washington State.

However, it’s different from the strain of the virus – B3.13 – that’s been detected in cows and humans in other states.

This also marks the first case of bird flu that’s come from a non-commercial, backyard flock. The CDC explained that the virus isn’t just contagious for those working with dairy or farm animals – backyard flocks are another form of exposure.

There haven’t been any other updates on the patient, other than that they’re currently still in the hospital.

Preventing bird flu

The CDC maintains that the risk for more consumers to contract bird flu remains low. However, it’s important to be mindful of how to protect yourself from the virus.

The CDC advises: