Store-brand cold medicines found to contain cancer-causing chemical

When cold and flu season comes around, it’s not uncommon to flock to the nearest pharmacy for something to relieve the symptoms. However, an analysis and report issued by Bloomberg News may have many consumers rethinking which package of cold medicine they’re reaching for.

Researchers retained by the news outlet found that store-brand versions of Mucinex found at Walgreens, CVS, Walmart, and Target contain a cancer-causing chemical, benzene.

Why is benzene used?

Benzene is used in a number of consumer products, including paint thinner, gasoline, glue, cleaning products, and more. However, benzene is also naturally produced during forest fires or volcano eruptions, as well as by cigarette smoke.

When it comes to these popular cold medicines, the report found that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, the company that all four retailers are using to source these drugs, is using benzene as a solvent to dissolve all of the other drug ingredients.

In name-brand Mucinex, benzene isn’t used. Instead, drugmakers have used carbomer, a powder that works the same way as benzene, and is often found in cosmetic products or other drugs. However, carbomer comes with a bit of a steeper price tag than benzene, which could be why store-name brands have turned to the chemical.

The FDA is cracking down

In December 2023, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued guidance to reform drug products that contain benzene.

Because manufacturers have been using benzene as a solvent, the agency learned that many companies were using levels that are unsafe for consumers. The updated guidance calls for manufacturers to reformulate their medications, run them through new testing guidelines, and resubmit the results to the FDA.

According to a statement from Amneal Pharmaceuticals to the New York Post, the company maintains that the drugs in question meet all FDA guidelines. However, Amneal is also currently in the process of reformulating and resubmitting the drugs to the FDA, and expects to bring these products to market in advance of the FDA’s August 2025 deadline.

What are the health risks?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), exposure to benzene can affect the body on a cellular level. While the risks ultimately depend on a number of factors, including the person’s age, pre-existing health conditions, and the amount and length of exposure, the health risks are significant.

“Benzene works by causing cells not to work correctly,” the agency explained. “For example, it can cause bone marrow not to produce enough red blood cells, which can lead to anemia. Also, it can damage the immune system by changing blood levels of antibodies and causing the loss of white blood cells.”

The major long-term health risks of benzene exposure is a higher risk of cancer, specifically leukemia and lymphoma. However, it can also lead to reproductive issues for women, and increase the risk of blood and immune system disorders.