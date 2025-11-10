FDA warns 18 websites over illegal Botox sales





FDA issued 18 warning letters to websites selling unapproved or misbranded botulinum toxin products.

Officials say the unregulated injections have been tied to botulism-like symptoms in consumers.

Agency urges patients to use only FDA-approved, prescription Botox from licensed professionals.

FDA targets illegal online Botox sales

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued warning letters to 18 online retailers accused of illegally marketing unapproved or misbranded botulinum toxin products — widely known by the brand name Botox — that may pose serious health risks to consumers.

The agency said it has received reports of adverse events, including botulism symptoms, in people who used unapproved injections sold through unauthorized websites. Botulinum toxin blocks nerve activity in muscles and is approved only for prescription use to smooth wrinkles or treat medical conditions such as migraines, muscle stiffness, and excessive sweating.

“Unapproved and misbranded Botox products carry serious health risks,” said FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, M.D., M.P.H. “Today we’re taking action to protect American consumers and prevent online entities from selling these dangerous products.”

Background: a powerful drug with wide medical and cosmetic use

Botulinum toxin is derived from Clostridium botulinum, the same bacterium that causes botulism — a rare but potentially fatal form of food poisoning. In controlled, medical-grade doses, it works by temporarily paralyzing muscles, which can reduce facial wrinkles or relax overactive muscles.

The drug has been on the market for decades and is one of the most commonly used cosmetic treatments in the world. In the U.S. alone, more than 8.7 million botulinum toxin procedures were performed in 2024, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons — making it the most popular minimally invasive cosmetic procedure.

Beyond aesthetics, Botox and similar products are also approved to treat conditions such as chronic migraines, cervical dystonia, overactive bladder, and eye muscle disorders.

Approved products carry strict safety warnings

FDA-approved botulinum toxin products — such as Botox, Dysport, Xeomin, Jeuveau, and Daxxify — carry a boxed warning, the agency’s most serious safety alert, warning that the toxin can spread beyond the injection site and cause muscle weakness, difficulty breathing, or swallowing, and in severe cases, death.

Only licensed health-care professionals may prescribe and administer these injections, and they must use products obtained from authorized sources. The FDA cautioned that products purchased online or from unauthorized sellers may be counterfeit, contaminated, or improperly stored, rendering them unsafe or ineffective.

The agency urged anyone who experiences trouble swallowing, speaking, or breathing after a botulinum toxin injection to seek immediate medical attention.

18 websites cited in FDA crackdown

The FDA sent warning letters to the following sites:

acecosm.com, aesthetic-essentials.com, celestapro.com, cosmenic.net, cosmo-korea.com, derma-solution.com, dermaxshop.com, ellepharm.com, estaderma.com, filleroutlet.com, glamderma.com, glowface.store, glownestbeauty.com, koreafillerexperts.com, koreanfillers.com, maypharm.net, meamoshop.com, and mjsmedicals.com.

The agency said it will continue monitoring and may take additional enforcement actions, including product seizures or legal injunctions, if the companies fail to comply.