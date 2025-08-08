Social media isn’t one-size-fits-all—especially for teens with mental health conditions

Teens with diagnosed mental health conditions spend roughly 50 minutes more on social media each day.

Those with internalizing conditions report more social comparison, mood shifts from feedback, and less satisfaction with friend counts.

Externalizing conditions are linked mainly to time spent—but not the same emotional effects seen in other youth.

Concerns about social media’s effects on young people are widespread, but most research focuses on healthy teens rather than those already experiencing mental health conditions.

A recent U.K. study led by the University of Cambridge changes that, zeroing in on how adolescents with clinically assessed diagnoses use and feel about social media differently from their peers without such conditions.

“The link between social media use and youth mental health is hotly debated, but hardly any studies look at young people already struggling with clinical-level mental health symptoms,” researcher Luisa Fassi, said in a news release.

“Our study doesn’t establish a causal link, but it does show that young people with mental health conditions use social media differently than young people without a condition. This could be because mental health conditions shape the way adolescents interact with online platforms, or perhaps social media use contributes to their symptoms. At this stage, we can’t say which comes first – only that these differences exist.”

The study

The researchers analysed data from the 2017 NHS‑Digital Mental Health of Children and Young People (MHCYP) survey, involving 3,340 adolescents aged 11 to 19 in England. Importantly, mental health conditions weren’t self‑reported — trained clinicians assessed participants via structured interviews with teens, and sometimes their parents and teachers too.

They didn’t just measure screen time. The study captured both quantitative and qualitative dimensions of social media use — how long teens reported spending online, but also how they felt about it. This included social comparison, mood effects from likes/comments, satisfaction with online friendships, self-control, honest self-disclosure, and authentic self-presentation.

Participants were grouped into those with any mental health condition, and further split into internalizing (anxiety, depression, PTSD) versus externalizing (ADHD, conduct disorders). The researchers then compared these groups to peers without conditions across multiple usage dimensions.

The results

The group with any mental health condition reported spending notably more time on social media — on average, about 50 extra minutes a day compared to peers without a condition.

When it comes to emotional experiences, those with internalizing conditions stood out. Nearly 48% reported frequent upward social comparisons online — about twice the rate of teens without mental health conditions (~24%).

Around 28% said their mood shifted because of social media feedback (likes/comments), compared with about 13% of peers. They also felt less control over their time, and were less satisfied with the number of online friends, and less able to share honestly or authentically online.

In contrast, teens with externalizing conditions like ADHD mainly differed from peers only in time spent online — other engagement and emotional dimensions showed no significant differences.

“So many factors can be behind why someone develops a mental health condition, and it's very hard to get at whether social media use is one of them,” Fassi said.

“A huge question like this needs lots of research that combines experimental designs with objective social media data on what young people are actually seeing and doing online. We need to understand how different types of social media content and activities affect young people with a range of mental health conditions such as those living with eating disorders, ADHD, or depression. Without including these understudied groups, we risk missing the full picture.”