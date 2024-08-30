Encephalitis outbreak in Northeast blamed on mosquitoes

At least one person has died and many communities are shutting down outdoor activities as an outbreak of eastern equine encephalitis, or EEE, circulates in the northeastern United States.
The mosquito-borne disease is rare but serious, with about 30 percent of people who contract severe EEE dying and others developing neurological issues. These can include:
- Seizures
- Paralysis
- Intellectual disability
- Personality changes
- Coma
EEE is spread by bites from infected mosquitoes. A few cases are reported in the United States each year, usually in eastern or Gulf Coast states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. EEE is most common from late spring through early fall and near bodies of water.
A serious problem
EEE can progress very quickly, sometimes within days of the initial symptoms. This can make it difficult to diagnose and treat effectively and there are no specific antiviral medications to treat EEE. Treatment is primarily supportive, focusing on managing symptoms and complications.
While there are vaccines for horses, there is currently no approved vaccine for humans. Prevention relies heavily on mosquito control measures and personal protection against mosquito bites.
While many people have no symptoms, signs of the less severe form of EEE may include chills, fever, joint pain and muscle pain. This form of the disease typically lasts one to two weeks, and most people recover fully. A severe infection can be marked by confusion, diarrhea, drowsiness, headaches, high fever, seizures, loss of appetite and vomiting.
What you can do
There are recommended methods to avoid getting equine encephalitis. Since it's primarily transmitted through mosquito bites, the main focus is on preventing those bites. Here are some key strategies:
Personal Protection:
Use insect repellent: Apply an EPA-registered insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus to exposed skin and clothing. Follow the product label instructions carefully.
Wear protective clothing: When outdoors, especially during dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active, wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and socks. Consider tucking your pants into your socks and your shirt into your pants for extra protection.
Treat clothing and gear: You can treat your clothing and gear with permethrin, an insecticide that repels and kills mosquitoes. Follow the product label instructions carefully.
Mosquito Control:
Eliminate standing water: Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water, so eliminate any sources of standing water around your home, such as old tires, buckets, flower pots, and clogged gutters.
Use screens on windows and doors: Keep mosquitoes out of your home by using screens on windows and doors. Make sure the screens are in good repair and there are no holes or gaps.
Consider using mosquito nets: When sleeping outdoors or in areas with high mosquito activity, use mosquito nets treated with insecticide.
Additional Precautions:
Be aware of peak mosquito activity: Mosquitoes are most active at dawn and dusk. Try to limit your outdoor activities during these times, especially in areas known to have equine encephalitis.
Stay informed about local outbreaks: Check with your local health department or the CDC website for information about any reported cases of equine encephalitis in your area.
Vaccinate your horses: If you own horses, make sure they are vaccinated against equine encephalitis. This will not only protect your horses but also help to reduce the overall risk of transmission to humans.
Remember, there is no human vaccine for equine encephalitis, so taking these preventive measures is crucial to protect yourself and your family.