Encephalitis outbreak in Northeast blamed on mosquitoes

At least one person has died and many communities are shutting down outdoor activities as an outbreak of eastern equine encephalitis, or EEE, circulates in the northeastern United States.

The mosquito-borne disease is rare but serious, with about 30 percent of people who contract severe EEE dying and others developing neurological issues. These can include:

Seizures

Paralysis

Intellectual disability

Personality changes

Coma

EEE is spread by bites from infected mosquitoes. A few cases are reported in the United States each year, usually in eastern or Gulf Coast states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. EEE is most common from late spring through early fall and near bodies of water.