CDC warns of multistate Salmonella outbreak tied to backyard poultry

Thirty-four people in 13 states have been infected with Salmonella linked to backyard poultry, with 13 hospitalizations and no deaths reported.

Contact with chickens, ducks, or their environments is the likely source, even when birds appear healthy.

The CDC is urging flock owners to take hygiene precautions, including handwashing and keeping poultry out of homes.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has launched an investigation into a multi-state outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to backyard poultry.

The CDC reports that at least 34 people across 13 states have been sickened by the same strain of Salmonella, identified as Salmonella Saintpaul. Of those cases, 13 people have been hospitalized, though no deaths have been reported so far.

The illnesses began between late February and the end of March, and public health officials warn the true number of infections is likely higher because many cases go unreported or undiagnosed.

Illnesses linked to chickens and ducks

Investigators say the outbreak is linked to contact with backyard poultry, including chickens and ducks. These animals can carry Salmonella bacteria even when they appear clean and healthy, and people can become infected by touching the birds or contaminated surfaces and then ingesting the bacteria.

The CDC emphasized that young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of severe illness. Symptoms typically include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, appearing within six hours to six days after exposure and lasting up to a week.

To reduce the risk of infection, the agency recommends washing hands thoroughly after handling poultry or collecting eggs, using dedicated footwear in coops, and keeping birds and their supplies outside the home. Children under 5 should not handle backyard poultry or anything in their living areas.

Businesses that sell poultry are also being advised to implement sanitation measures and provide handwashing stations for customers.

The CDC and state health officials continue to investigate the outbreak using laboratory and epidemiological data, and additional cases may be identified in the coming weeks.