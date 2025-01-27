Exercise may be a key factor in preventing dementia

Scientists at Rutgers University-New Brunswick have published research showing that exercise activates specialized cells in the brain involved in insulin response, potentially enhancing brain function and offering a new avenue to combat dementia.

Published in the journal Aging Cell, the research highlights the potential for developing therapies targeting insulin action to prevent or slow the progression of dementia.

The study, conducted in collaboration with the National Institutes of Health’s National Institute on Aging, focused on neuronal extracellular vesicles. These are tiny particles once dismissed as "cell dust" but are now recognized for their role in transporting key molecules like proteins between cells. These vesicles, produced in the brain, carry proteins involved in insulin sensitivity, notably Akt.

Insulin is the key

Insulin sensitivity refers to how effectively the body responds to insulin, a hormone crucial for regulating blood sugar levels. High insulin sensitivity allows for better glucose utilization, reducing blood sugar levels. On the other hand, low insulin sensitivity, or insulin resistance, is a hallmark of diabetes and can negatively impact brain function.

The research involved 21 volunteers, averaging 60 years of age, with prediabetes. Over two weeks, participants engaged in 12 supervised exercise sessions of moderate to high intensity.

Blood samples collected before and after these sessions revealed an increase in neuronal vesicles carrying insulin sensitivity proteins, particularly Akt.

"We showed for the first time that exercise impacts insulin signaling from neuronal extracellular vesicles in relation to clinical improvements in blood sugar," Steven Malin, the study's lead author and an associate professor in the Department of Kinesiology and Health at Rutgers, said in a statement. "We use these neuronal extracellular vesicles as an indicator of brain insulin sensitivity."

Memory, recall and processing speed

Insulin is increasingly recognized for its role in cognition, influencing memory, recall, processing speed, and synaptic function. Prediabetes, characterized by elevated blood sugar levels, poses a risk of insufficient insulin in the brain, heightening the likelihood of developing dementia-related diseases like Alzheimer's.

Malin said that insufficient insulin in the brain could lead to dysfunctional brain cells and impaired communication between them, akin to a game of telephone where the message gets lost. Exercise, long believed to improve cognition, now shows promise in enhancing the brain's capacity to respond to insulin, potentially warding off dementia.

The study's findings suggest that therapies targeting brain insulin action could be pivotal in dementia prevention. Malin and his team are now exploring whether a single exercise session can boost the cognitive benefits of intranasal insulin in aging adults with obesity. Their future research aims to assess long-term exercise training's impact on brain insulin sensitivity and cognition in older adults.