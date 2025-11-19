How daytime sleepiness is disrupting everyday life

Nearly three-in-four U.S. adults (72%) say that sleepiness sometimes, often or always affects their daily activities.

Adults aged 25-34 are the most likely age group (78%) to report sleepiness affecting daily life.

The areas most impacted by daytime sleepiness: mood (60%), stress or anxiety (53%), and work productivity (42%).

We’ve all had those mornings when the alarm clocks rings and we hit snooze one more time, thinking “I’ll just rest a little more.”

But according to a recent national survey by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM), daytime sleepiness isn’t just an occasional inconvenience—it’s affecting everyday life for most adults.

In fact, 72% of the 2,007 U.S. adults surveyed say that sleepiness sometimes, often or always interferes with their daily activities. From dragging through the morning commute to feeling less productive at work or even in a bad mood, the impact is more widespread than many of us might realize.

“Daytime sleepiness is a common problem that can be detrimental for mood, performance, and quality of life,” Dr. Eric Olson, past president of the AASM, said in a news release. “Healthy sleep enables us to feel great and perform our best during the day.”

The study

The AASM commissioned an online survey of 2,007 adults across the U.S. in early June 2025 via Atomik Research, an independent market-research agency.

Participants answered how frequently sleepiness affects their daily activities (with options like “always,” “often,” “sometimes,” “rarely,” and “never”).

The data is broken down by age and gender, allowing for comparisons across different groups (for example, men vs. women, and various age spans from 18–24 up through 65+).

Results: What the survey found

So, what did the survey reveal? A quick glance shows that sleepiness is far from rare. Overall:

Always: 10% of respondents say sleepiness always affects their daily activities.

Often: 24%

Sometimes: 38%

Rarely: 21%

Never: 7%



Breaking it down by gender: 73% of women vs. 69% of men said sleepiness affects their daily activities sometimes, often or always. By age group, the 25-34 bracket stood out: 78% of adults aged 25-34 say they experience some level of disruption from sleepiness.

When asked specifically which parts of daily life are most impacted, the findings were telling:

Mood: 60% of adults say sleepiness affects their mood.

Stress or anxiety levels: 53%

Work productivity: 42%



Women were more likely than men to say sleepiness affected household management (36% vs. 25%). Men were more likely than women to say it impacted driving safety (19% vs. 12%).

In short: for many adults, daytime sleepiness isn’t just feeling a little sluggish — it’s creeping into their mood, stress levels, and how well they function at work and at home.

What this means for you

If you’re feeling tired during the day more often than you’d like, you’re not alone — and this survey shows that sleepiness isn’t something to brush off. Even if it feels “normal,” it could be affecting your mood, stress levels, productivity, and even your safety without you realizing it.

The AASM recommends adults aim for at least seven hours of sleep each night, but the quality of that sleep matters just as much as the number. If you consistently wake up groggy, struggle to focus, or rely on caffeine to get through the day, it may be worth taking a closer look at your sleep habits.

Here are a few simple steps consumers can consider:

Set a consistent sleep schedule . Going to bed and waking up at the same time can help regulate your internal clock.

Create a wind-down routine . Dimming lights, unplugging from devices, and doing something relaxing can make it easier to fall asleep.

Watch for signs of poor sleep quality . Loud snoring, gasping, waking up frequently, or extreme daytime sleepiness could be symptoms of an underlying sleep disorder.

Talk to a professional if needed. If sleepiness is interfering with your daily life, the AASM suggests speaking with a health care provider or a board-certified sleep specialist.



The big takeaway: prioritizing sleep isn’t just about feeling rested — it’s about protecting your overall well-being and helping you get through the day with more energy, focus, and patience. If daytime sleepiness has become your “new normal,” it may be time to give your sleep a little more attention.

