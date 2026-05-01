Why vapes are becoming a bigger risk for young kids

A new study found nicotine exposures from cigarettes declined in young children, while vape-related incidents rose sharply.

Researchers reviewed more than 92,000 poison control reports involving children age 5 and younger.

Unlike cigarettes, many recent vape exposures involved children directly inhaling from devices.

For years, cigarettes were considered one of the biggest nicotine-related hazards for young children at home. But a new study suggests that risk is changing as vaping devices become more common.

Researchers found that while traditional tobacco exposures among young children have been declining, incidents involving e-cigarettes are rising quickly instead.

The concern isn’t just that children are getting into nicotine products — it’s how they’re being exposed. Unlike traditional cigarettes, which often involve accidental ingestion or contact, many newer cases linked to e-cigarettes involve children actually inhaling from the devices.

Because many vapes are colorful, compact, and easy to activate, researchers say they may be more accessible and more appealing to curious young children.

"This significant spike in children breathing in these substances tells us the risk has changed: It’s no longer just about a toddler swallowing something they found on the floor,” researcher Perry Rosen said in a news release. “Many recent cases involve children actively using e-cigarette devices after gaining access to them.”

How the study worked

Researchers from the New Jersey Poison Control Center analyzed reports from the National Poison Data System, a database that collects poison exposure cases from across the United States.

The team looked specifically at nicotine exposure reports involving children age 5 and younger between 2016 and 2023. In total, the study included more than 92,000 reported exposures.

The researchers compared different types of nicotine products, including conventional tobacco products such as cigarettes, as well as newer products like disposable e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches.

Their goal was to better understand how children’s nicotine exposure risks have changed as the nicotine product landscape has evolved. According to the study, this was the first analysis to examine exposure trends across all nicotine product categories in young children over this time period.

What researchers found

The study found that exposures involving conventional tobacco products dropped by 43% during the study period.

At the same time, incidents involving e-cigarettes increased by 243%. Researchers also found that children exposed to e-cigarettes were more likely to require evaluation at a healthcare facility compared with children exposed to cigarettes.

Researchers noted that existing safety measures, such as child-resistant liquid nicotine containers, may help reduce accidental swallowing but do not address a newer pattern of exposure: children mimicking adults or older family members who vape.

The authors suggest that future safety efforts may need to focus not only on packaging, but also on device-level protections that make products harder for children to use.

“Current laws, which focus on child-resistant packaging for nicotine liquids, are no longer enough,” said researcher Diane Calello, executive and medical director of the New Jersey Poison Control Center.

“This study underscores the need for safety regulations at the device level. For example, manufacturers should be required to include flow restrictors or designs that make it more difficult for a child to activate a device.”