AAP stands firm on COVID-19 shots for kids — even as RFK Jr. pulls back

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged 6–23 months, citing serious illness risk.

This move directly contrasts with Health Secretary RFK Jr. and federal guidance, which now favors individualized decision-making over routine shots.

The AAP emphasizes evidence-based recommendations to protect the most vulnerable youngsters and urges insurers to keep covering vaccines.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has unveiled its own evidence-based immunization schedule, diverging from federal health guidance.

At the heart of the difference? The AAP wants COVID-19 shots for young children — while U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has pulled back, removing universal COVID-19 vaccine recommendations for healthy kids.

“The AAP will continue to provide recommendations for immunizations that are rooted in science and are in the best interest of the health of infants, children and adolescents,” AAP President Susan J. Kressly, MD, FAAP, said in a news release.

“Pediatricians know how important routine childhood immunizations are in keeping children, families and their communities healthy and thriving.”

Why the AAP is holding the line

The academy underscores that children aged 6 to 23 months face the highest hospitalization rates for COVID among pediatric groups — comparable to adults in their 50s and 60s.

That risk, the AAP argues, isn’t something to ignore. By including COVID-19 among the returning vaccines alongside flu, RSV, and others, they aim to ensure families have clear, protective guidance.

What federal policy says — and why it matters

In May, RFK Jr., removed routine COVID-19 vaccine recommendations for healthy children and pregnant people.

The CDC followed with a “shared clinical decision-making” model — leaving it to parents and doctors to weigh pros and cons rather than issuing a blanket “should vaccinate” rule.

The AAP believes that shift creates confusion and potentially undermines child health — so it’s drawing a clear line in the pediatric sand.

What parents and caregivers should know

AAP backs COVID-19 shots for babies and toddlers (6–23 months) — highlighting real risks and vaccine effectiveness. Federal guidance is no longer universal for healthy kids; now it’s a personalized, parent-doctor conversation. Insurance coverage may follow AAP’s lead, depending on provider decisions — so keep an eye on your plan, especially if RFK Jr.’s changes impact what’s considered “routine care.” Ultimately, the AAP’s goal is clear: provide trusted, science-rooted guidance in a shifting public health landscape.



“We extensively reviewed the most recently available data about COVID-19 risks in kids, as well as safety and effectiveness of available COVID-19 vaccines,” Sean O’Leary, M.D., FAAP, chair of the AAP Committee on Infectious Diseases, said in the news release.

“It's clear they are very safe for all populations. Among the reasons we decided to move to a risk-based recommendation for healthy older children is the fact that the hospitalization rate for young children and children with underlying medical conditions remains high, in line with rates for many of the other vaccine-preventable diseases for which we vaccinate.”