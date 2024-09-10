A Salmonella outbreak linked to recalled eggs is spreading

The recall of two brands of eggs linked to Salmonella has been expanded to six more states as health officials report more people have gotten sick from eating them.

Late last week Milo’s Poultry Farms issued a recall for all “Milo’s Poultry Farms” and “Tony’s Fresh Market” branded eggs because these eggs have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. At the time, the company said the eggs were distributed in Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan.

This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Salmonella outbreaks linked to the recalled eggs have now been reported in six additional states - Iowa, Colorado, California, Utah, Minnesota and Virginia.

At last report, the CDC said at least 65 people have gotten sick from eating the eggs and at least 24 of them required treatment in a hospital. The CDC is urging anyone with the recalled eggs to dispose of them in a safe manner.

The recalled eggs include: