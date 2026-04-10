Amazon Pharmacy is offering consumers new ways to access Eli Lilly’s new GLP-1 pill

Amazon Pharmacy is now offering Eli Lilly’s new GLP-1 pill, Foundayo, with same-day delivery in thousands of locations.

The medication will also be available through in-office kiosks at select clinics, allowing near-instant pickup.

Pricing starts as low as $25/month with insurance, with built-in savings and transparent costs for consumers.

Amazon is expanding deeper into health care — and its latest move could make getting certain prescriptions faster and easier than ever.

The company announced that Amazon Pharmacy will now offer Eli Lilly’s new GLP-1 weight-loss pill, Foundayo, with options for same-day delivery and even in-person pickup through kiosks.

The rollout reflects a growing push to remove friction from the prescription process — especially for high-demand medications like GLP-1 drugs, which are commonly used for weight loss and diabetes management.

"Amazon Pharmacy is reducing barriers for customers to access new weight management treatments like Foundayo," Tanvi Patel, Vice President and General Manager of Amazon Pharmacy, said in a news release.

"We are giving customers faster treatment options with our Same-Day Delivery offering, easy ways to save with automatically applied manufacturer coupons and the price transparency they need to make informed decisions about their care."

What Amazon Pharmacy is offering

With a valid prescription, consumers can now order Foundayo directly through Amazon Pharmacy and have it delivered to their door — sometimes the very same day. The service is already available in nearly 3,000 cities and towns, with plans to expand to around 4,500 by the end of the year.

For those who prefer not to wait for delivery, Amazon is also introducing pharmacist-supported kiosks inside select One Medical clinics. These allow patients to pick up their medication within minutes after an appointment, skipping the traditional pharmacy line altogether.

Another major selling point: pricing transparency. Amazon says customers can see real-time availability and costs upfront, with automatic manufacturer coupons applied at checkout. Prices start as low as about $25 per month with insurance, or roughly $149 per month for those paying out of pocket.

What this means for consumers

For consumers, this launch is less about one specific drug and more about a shift in how prescriptions are filled. GLP-1 medications like Foundayo have surged in popularity, but access can be complicated — often involving insurance hurdles, pharmacy shortages, or long wait times.

Amazon’s model aims to streamline that process. Faster delivery, upfront pricing, and kiosk pickup could make starting (and sticking with) treatment easier, especially for people who live far from a pharmacy or have busy schedules.

There are still some caveats. You’ll need a prescription, and insurance coverage can vary widely. And while the convenience factor is appealing, experts say it’s still important to talk with a health care provider about whether a GLP-1 medication is appropriate for you.