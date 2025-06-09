Toxins in synthetic braiding hair raise new health alarms

Synthetic braiding hair from major brands found to contain carcinogens, heavy metals, and organic compounds.

Findings raise concerns for Black women seeking alternatives to toxic chemical straighteners

Experts and advocates call for more research, ingredient transparency, and regulatory reform

For years, Black women have turned to natural hairstyles like braids as a healthy alternative to chemical hair straighteners—products long linked to fertility issues, scalp damage, and even cancer. But a new Consumer Reports (CR) investigation has uncovered a disturbing irony: the synthetic hair used in many protective styles may also pose serious health risks.

The CR study tested synthetic braiding hair from 10 popular brands including Magic Fingers, The Sassy Collection, Shake-N-Go, Sensationnel, Darling, Debut, and Hbegant. All samples contained volatile organic compounds (VOCs)—the same chemicals found in paints and industrial solvents. Some samples contained benzene, a known carcinogen, and nine tested positive for lead levels above safe limits.

“Even ingesting just a small amount of braiding hair material could possibly give you enough lead exposure to push you over the limit of what is considered safe,” said Dr. James Rogers, head of product safety testing at CR.

A toxic trade-off: braids without chemicals—but not without risk

The research casts a shadow over a powerful cultural and health movement. Protective styles like box braids, twists, and knotless braids have grown in popularity in recent years as Black women abandoned harmful relaxers. A 2022 study by the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences found that women who frequently used chemical straighteners had more than double the risk of developing uterine cancer. The study tracked over 33,000 women for 11 years.

As public concern mounted and class-action lawsuits were filed against chemical straightener manufacturers, braids became a beacon of safety and self-empowerment. But now, even those chemical-free styles are under scrutiny.

“Representation in science matters,” said Chrystal Thomas, a medical student who wrote about her negative reaction to synthetic braiding hair in The Lancet. After installing braids in 2023, she experienced respiratory distress and a persistent chemical odor. “I would have trouble breathing … my throat would feel like it was tightening,” she said. She removed the braids within a week.

How exposure happens: More than just wearing the hair

The study found that toxic exposure occurs in multiple ways:

When synthetic hair breaks apart, small plastic fibers can transfer to hands and be accidentally ingested

Hair is often dipped in hot water or singed with fire to seal styles—releasing chemicals into the air

Prolonged wear of braids increases the window of ongoing contact and inhalation

A 2020 pilot study by the University of Colorado Boulder similarly found high levels of VOC emissions when synthetic hair was heated—supporting CR's findings.

Lack of transparency and loose regulation

Dr. Kristian Edwards, founder of BLK+GRN, a marketplace for Black-owned, non-toxic products, says the study confirms years of advocacy. “It requires diligence on consumers to check and make sure all products are safe, which is disheartening,” she said.

A recent Environmental Working Group (EWG) analysis showed that 80% of more than 4,000 beauty products marketed to Black women contain at least one moderately hazardous ingredient—many with undisclosed chemical content.

Current regulatory systems don’t go far enough, Edwards said. Even if certain ingredients are banned, manufacturers can substitute equally harmful, lesser-known chemicals that haven’t been thoroughly studied.

The push for safer alternatives

Researchers are now calling for:

Broader testing of braiding hair products, including human hair and plant-based options

Federal regulation requiring full ingredient disclosure

Funding for research centered on the unique exposures Black consumers face

Until safer alternatives are more accessible and better-regulated, the very products marketed as safe and empowering could continue exposing Black women and girls to hidden health risks.

As Thomas emphasized, “My experience is not unique. Women have been speaking about this for years—but no one was listening.”