AARP: Negotiated Medicare drug prices could cut seniors’ costs in half

AARP says Medicare’s new drug price negotiations could save seniors billions of dollars each year

Average price cuts across the first negotiated drugs are about 50%, with the biggest savings for chronic conditions

Lower prices could also ease pressure on Medicare premiums and the program’s long-term finances

Medicare’s newly negotiated prescription drug prices are expected to deliver major savings for older Americans, according to a new analysis from AARP, marking an early milestone in the federal government’s expanded role in drug pricing.

The study examines the first group of prescription drugs selected for negotiation under the Inflation Reduction Act. Those negotiated prices took effect at the beginning of 2026 and could result in billions of dollars in annual savings for both Medicare beneficiaries and the Medicare program overall, AARP found.

“These are medications that millions of older adults rely on every day,” the organization said. “Lower prices can translate directly into improved access and better adherence to treatment.”

Average price cuts near 50%

According to the analysis, negotiated prices across the first 10 drugs selected for the program average about a 50% reduction compared with previous prices. Seven of the 10 medications saw the largest price cuts.

AARP said those reductions could significantly lower out-of-pocket costs for seniors, many of whom face high expenses even with Medicare coverage.

“Medicare prescription drug negotiation is on track to deliver billions in savings for America’s seniors starting in January, making lifesaving medication more affordable,” AARP Executive Vice President Nancy LeaMond said in a statement.

Biggest impact on chronic conditions

The largest savings are expected to come from drugs used to treat chronic conditions that disproportionately affect older adults, including diabetes, heart disease, and inflammatory conditions such as arthritis.

Because these medications are widely prescribed and often expensive, even modest price reductions can add up quickly. AARP estimates that some Medicare beneficiaries could see their annual out-of-pocket costs drop by hundreds of dollars for commonly used drugs.

For many seniors, high prescription costs have long been a barrier to consistent treatment, contributing to skipped doses or delayed care.

Broader effects on Medicare and premiums

Beyond individual savings, AARP said negotiated drug prices could have system-wide benefits. Lower overall spending on prescription drugs could help slow the growth of Medicare Part D premiums and reduce financial strain on the Medicare trust fund.

While the first round of negotiations covers a limited number of medications, AARP noted that future rounds could expand the impact significantly as additional high-cost drugs become eligible for negotiation.

Ongoing debate over drug pricing

The findings come as debate continues over the federal government’s role in setting drug prices. Supporters argue that negotiation is necessary to rein in prescription costs that have risen far faster than inflation, while critics, largely within the pharmaceutical industry, warn that the policy could discourage innovation.

AARP countered that the early results suggest substantial savings can be achieved without limiting access to medications seniors depend on.

“As these negotiated prices take effect,” the organization said, “older Americans will be watching closely to see whether promised savings become a reality at the pharmacy counter.”