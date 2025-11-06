Filling prescriptions, emptying wallets: How to lower your out-of-pocket medication costs

Rising prescription costs and pharmacy closures are making it harder for many Americans to afford and access their medications.

Nearly 1 in 3 adults skip doses or stop taking prescriptions because of high out-of-pocket prices, according to Visory Health’s Alexandra Robertson.

Experts recommend exploring cost-saving options like generic drugs, free prescription discount cards, and patient assistance programs to stay on track with treatment.

For millions of Americans, managing a health condition comes with a second diagnosis: sticker shock. Between rising prescription costs, shrinking insurance coverage, and fewer local pharmacies — especially after major closures like Rite Aid’s — many consumers are finding it harder than ever to fill (and afford) their medications.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with Alexandra Robertson, Senior Vice President of Growth at Visory Health, about how consumers can better navigate these financial hurdles.

From understanding generic alternatives to using prescription discount platforms, Robertson shares practical ways to reduce out-of-pocket costs and improve medication adherence without sacrificing care.

Prices affect adherence

Robertson also explained that many consumers are foregoing their medications when prices become too high, which can lead to any number of health concerns.

“The impact of high prescription prices is direct and deeply alarming,” she said. “They are forcing millions of Americans into the heartbreaking reality of choosing between critical medications and basic living expenses like groceries, electricity, or rent.

“This financial burden is the primary driver of non-adherence. High prescription costs are forcing people to divert from their doctor-recommended treatment plans. About three in ten adults report not taking their medicines as prescribed, specifically because of the cost.”

Saving on medications

Rather than skipping your medication, Robertson encourages consumers to take action, as there are ways to save on prescription drugs.

Here are her top tips:



Generic brand vs. brand-name . Have an open dialogue with providers and pharmacists about switching from brand-name to generic medications when it’s possible and make sense. This is a proven cost-saving strategy given the price difference between a brand drug and a generic drug. Generics contain the same active ingredients and usually offer the same efficacy as their name-brand counterparts but at a fraction of the price.

Free prescription discount cards. This is perhaps the most accessible and straightforward cost-saving strategy. These tools empower patients to save a significant percentage on thousands of drugs, sometimes up to 80% off or more depending on the medication. They are especially beneficial for individuals without insurance, those on high-deductible health insurance plans facing significant out-of-pocket expenses, and even seniors who don’t have Medicare Part D. Prescription discount cards are easily accessible by searching their phone's app store, and don’t require you to share your information or make an account.

Patient Assistance Programs (PAPs). These can be a true lifeline for those who are underinsured or living on fixed incomes. These programs, offered by pharmaceutical manufacturers, provide free or low-cost access to expensive brand-name medications. Many people are unaware that such options exist, so it's critical to ask your provider if you might be eligible.

“Empowering people with knowledge about affordable options is more critical than ever," Robertson said. "No one should have to choose between refilling a prescription and buying groceries.”