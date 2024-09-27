All Boar’s Head plants reportedly under a federal probe

The Virginia Boar’s Head plant linked to a deadly listeria outbreak remains closed. The rest of the company’s meat processing plants are the focus of a law enforcement investigation, as first reported by CBS News.

CBS said the U.S. Department of Agriculture revealed the investigation in a letter denying CBS access records of other plants, noting they were part of an ongoing enforcement investigation.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed 10 deaths linked to the contaminated deli meat and hundreds of illnesses – 59 of them severe enough to require hospitalization.

USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) released a statement, saying “We take very seriously matters of public health and corporate accountability, and an investigation into this matter remains underway and ongoing.

In July, Boar’s Head Provisions issued a recall for 7 million pounds of deli meat distributed nationwide. Attention quickly focused on the Boar’s Head facility in Jarratt, Va.

FSIS records obtained by CBS News through a Freedom of Information Act filing show the plant where the meat was processed faced dozens of health violations, cited by FSIS. The documents revealed that food safety inspectors found bugs, pools of blood on the floor and growing mold on equipment in areas where the deli meat was processed.

The company also faces lawsuits

Boar’s Head faces lawsuits in connection with the outbreak. A federal lawsuit filed in Florida seeks $10 million in punitive damages on behalf of a Virginia woman who spent six days in a hospital’s intensive care unit after eating contaminated liverwurst. Her law firm says the meat tested positive for listeria and it matched the outbreak strain.

The CDC puts the blame squarely on Boar's Head Deli Meats and is asking all consumers to double-check their fridge for any Boar's Head deli meats because the sell-by date extends into October. And just because it doesn't look expired doesn't mean it's safe.

Look for "EST. 12612" or "P-12612" stamped near the USDA thingy on the package. If you see it, toss it or return it to the store.