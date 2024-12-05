Fructose consumption can fuel cancer tumors, researchers say

In a groundbreaking study, researchers say they have uncovered a significant link between dietary fructose and tumor growth in animal models of melanoma, breast cancer, and cervical cancer.

Published in the journal Nature, the study from Washington University in St. Louis reveals that while fructose does not directly fuel tumors, it is converted by the liver into nutrients that cancer cells can utilize, potentially opening new avenues for cancer treatment.

For the last 50 years, fructose consumption has surged, largely due to the widespread use of high-fructose corn syrup as a sweetener in beverages and ultra-processed foods. This increase has raised concerns about its impact on health, particularly in relation to cancer.

The study led by Gary Patti, a professor at Washington University, highlights the complex metabolic pathways involved in fructose consumption and its indirect role in promoting tumor growth.

Patti said that while it is commonly believed that tumors consume dietary components directly, the reality is more complex.

"Humans are complex,” he said. “What you put in your body can be consumed by healthy tissue and then converted into something else that tumors use."

The role of the liver

The research team discovered that the liver plays a crucial role in transforming fructose into lipids, which are essential for cancer cell growth.

Using metabolomics, a technique for profiling small molecules, the researchers found that high levels of fructose consumption increase the availability of circulating lipids in the blood. These lipids, particularly lysophosphatidylcholines (LPCs), are vital for building cell membranes, which cancer cells need to proliferate.

Interestingly, while cancer cells themselves cannot readily metabolize fructose, liver cells convert it into LPCs, which are then secreted to feed tumors.

The study's findings suggest that dietary fructose could significantly impact cancer progression, with experiments showing that fructose-rich diets can accelerate tumor growth by two-fold or more.

Is there a link?

The researchers say this raises important questions about the potential link between increased fructose consumption and the rising prevalence of certain cancers, particularly among younger populations.

Patti emphasizes the need for dietary intervention and the potential for developing therapeutic strategies to prevent fructose from driving tumor growth.

"We can think about targeting the metabolism of healthy cells to treat cancer," he suggests, pointing to the possibility of using drugs to inhibit the liver's conversion of fructose into tumor-supporting nutrients.