A surprising amount of tattoo ink is contaminated with bacteria, study finds

If you’ve been contemplating your next piece of ink, you might want to think again.

A new study conducted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found that nearly 35% of all tattoo inks are contaminated with bacteria and can pose a risk of serious infection for consumers.

“Our findings reveal that unopened and sealed tattoo inks can harbor anaerobic bacteria, known to thrive in low-oxygen environments like the dermal layer of the skin, alongside aerobic bacteria,” said researcher Seong-Jae (Peter) Kim, Ph.D.

“This suggests that contaminated tattoo inks could be a source of infection from both types of bacteria. The results emphasize the importance of monitoring these products for both aerobic and anaerobic bacteria, including possibly pathogenic microorganisms.”

Understanding the risk to consumers

For the study, the researchers tested 75 different types of tattoo ink from 14 different manufacturers. All of the inks tested in the study are currently available for purchase in the United States.

Ultimately, the researchers learned that nearly 35% of all of the samples were contaminated with bacteria. However, it’s also important to note that permanent makeups were included in these tests, and these products proved to have more bacteria than tattoo inks.

“Both types of bacteria, those needing oxygen (aerobic) and those not needing oxygen (anaerobic), can contaminate the inks,” Kim said. “There was no clear link between a product label claiming sterility and the actual absence of bacterial contamination.”

The researchers were able to identify 19 possibly pathogenic bacterial strains, many of which are linked to common infections. For instance, cutibacterium acnes, which can cause acne breakouts, and staphylococcus saprophyticus, which can cause urinary tract infections.

Infections can spread

While many of these infections are localized, the researchers explained that there is always a risk of the infection traveling throughout the bloodstream and affecting other major bodily systems. It’s important that consumers understand the risks related to these bacteria, and that these products are under heavier scrutiny to prioritize consumers’ health and safety.

“The rising popularity of tattooing in recent years has coincided with an increase in tattoo-related complications or adverse reactions,” Kim said. “In light of our study results, we want to emphasize the importance of continuously monitoring these products to ensure the microbial safety of tattoo inks.”