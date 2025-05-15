Cinnamon could negatively interact with certain prescription medications

A new study conducted by researchers from the University of Mississippi found that excess cinnamon intake may reduce the effects of prescription medications.

Different types of cinnamon may present different health risks.

Consumers are urged to consult their health care providers before starting any kind of supplement regimen.

Many people turn to supplements containing cinnamon, as the spice can help regulate blood pressure and reduce inflammation. However, the results from a new study encourage consumers to think about their cinnamon use.

Researchers from the University of Mississippi found that cinnamaldehyde, a primary component of cinnamon, may negatively interact with prescription medications.

"Despite [cinnamon’s] vast uses, very few reports were available to describe the fate of its major component – cinnamaldehyde," researcher Shabana Khan, said in a news release.

"Understanding its bioaccessibility, metabolism and interaction with xenobiotic receptors was important to evaluate how excess intake of cinnamon would affect the prescription drugs if taken at the same time."

The study

The researchers first tested how well cinnamaldehyde could be absorbed in the stomach and intestines. They used lab-made fluids that mimic the conditions of an empty or full stomach and intestines.

The researchers also wanted to see if cinnamaldehyde or cinnamon oil could affect how the body handles other substances, like medicines. They used human liver and intestinal cells to see if these compounds could activate certain proteins that control how the body processes drugs.

The results

For starters, the researchers learned that cinnamaldehyde is absorbed whether a person has eaten or not.

The next key finding indicated that the liver changed cinnamaldehyde into cinnamic acid within minutes. This is important because cinnamic acid can activate receptors throughout the body that affect drug metabolism.

The researchers explained that this means that too much cinnamon could ultimately lower the efficacy of certain prescription drugs.

In the second part of the study that focused specifically on medication interactions, the researchers learned that cinnamon oil and cinnamic acid could activate the proteins that process drugs in the body, but cinnamaldehyde alone did not.

Additionally, both cinnamon oil and cinnamaldehyde were found to slow down specific enzymes that help break down many medications. This suggests that consuming large amounts of cinnamon, especially in supplements, might interfere with how some medicines work in the body.

Different types of cinnamon

The researchers also explained that because cinnamon can be found in so many different forms, this also plays a role in how it’s absorbed by the body.

For example, cinnamon oil isn’t likely to present any health risks. This is most often used topically or as a flavor additive in food and drinks.

However, cinnamon bark, and specifically Cassia cinnamon, contains high levels of coumarin, a blood thinner. This is also what’s most commonly found in grocery stores.

"People who suffer from chronic diseases – like hypertension, diabetes, cancer, arthritis, asthma, obesity, HIV, AIDS or depression – should be cautious when using cinnamon or any other supplements," Khan said. "Our best advice is to talk to a health care provider before using any supplements along with the prescription medicine.

"By definition, supplements are not meant to treat, cure or mitigate any disease.

