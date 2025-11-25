Worried about lead poisoning? Look beyond chlorella

There is a lot of simplistic nonsense in the world, much of it relating to nutrition and health. False notions about vaccine safety are the most glaring but there are plenty of other misleading claims that sound plausible but fall apart on closer inspection.

One of these is the claim that a chemical called chlorella can protect you from lead and other heavy metals that have been found in some protein powders and lots of other places. We've lately been receiving multiple beseeching emails from what is now called an "influencer" for Sun Chlorella, a nutrition supplement that supposedly blocks absorption of lead in the digestive tract. It can also be used as biodiesel fuel if you have any old Peugeots sitting around.

Sun Chlorella powder and tablets "clear toxins because chlorella doesn’t allow lead, mercury, arsenic or other heavy metals to be digested. Chlorella binds to the heavy metals in your intestines, never allowing the lead to get into your bloodstream," according to the would-be influencer from an agency called ChicExecs Brand Strategy.

Any evidence for that?

And what is the scientific evidence for the supposed benefits of chlorella, which is basically sea weed? "With more than 900+ five star reviews on Amazon, customers believe in this industry leader to improve their health. It’s $52.49 and available at Amazon, Whole Foods, Erewhon, Sprouts + more," gushed Kiley Long of ChicExecs.

Of course, whether customers like the stuff or not isn't evidence that it is — or isn't — good for you. It just means that spending $52.49 on some seaweed made them feel good about themselves. We've asked Ms. Long to share any clinical evidence she may have and are waiting to hear from her.

Chlorella does contain lots of vitamins and nutrients that are commonly available elsewhere at less cost, according to a 2020 study but there is no solid clinical evidence that chlorella in humans reliably traps heavy metals in the intestines to the point that “lead never enters the bloodstream,” as Chlorella promoters claim. Scientists writing in Nutrients said flatly that their study does not present robust evidence that Chlorella reliably binds heavy metals in humans and prevents their absorption.

There is solid evidence that some protein powders contain measurable, sometimes alarming, amounts of lead and other heavy metals, as we reported in October. Dairy-based powders were generally safer but most protein powders had at least some lead.

What's a health-conscious consumer to do? Well, for starters, determine how much protein you really need. The Mayo Clinic cites evidence that most Americans are getting more than enough protein. Some athletes, older people or anyone with a medical problem might need more and the way to get that, says Mayo and just about every other authoritative health information source, is to eat more food.

A well-balanced diet is enough to power most people through the day. It's best to avoid supplements since they, too, can and often do contain contaminants. It's also worth noting that taking in too much protein puts a load on the kidneys, which can cause serious problems for anyone with chronic kidney disease.

But what if?

What if you really are suffering from lead poisoning? It's possible if you live near an industrial plant, waste dump or other heavily polluted area. But regardless of where you live, you should see a physician if you or someone in your circle shows symptoms.

If lead poisoning is diagnosed, the FDA-approved treatments are chelation medications (e.g., EDTA, DMSA) when indicated and prescribed by your doctor. Unregulated, untested supplements like chlorella should never be relied on for detoxification.

Here’s a clear, medically grounded overview of lead poisoning symptoms. They vary by exposure level, duration, and age — with children being more sensitive.

Symptoms of Severe or Acute Lead Poisoning

These are medical emergencies:

Severe abdominal pain

Vomiting

Encephalopathy (confusion, agitation, altered consciousness)

Seizures

Coma

When to Get Tested

Lead poisoning is often symptom-free, especially early on. Testing is recommended if:

You live in or frequently visit a house built before 1978 (lead paint risk).

You’ve done recent renovation, sanding, or demolition in an older building.

You have possible workplace exposure (battery recycling, shooting ranges, construction, smelting).

You imported pottery, spices, cosmetics, or herbal products from regions with known lead contamination.

A child has behavioral regression, appetite loss, unexplained abdominal pain, or developmental concerns.

A simple blood lead level (BLL) test is the standard diagnostic tool.