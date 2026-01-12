Oral-B says it has removed PFAS-linked material from Glide dental floss

Oral-B says it has reformulated Glide dental floss to remove PTFE, a material linked to PFAS concerns

Earlier studies and lab tests connected Glide and similar flosses to higher PFAS exposure

Independent testing of the new formula has not yet been widely published

Oral-B says it has removed a PFAS-linked material from its popular Glide dental floss, responding to years of scrutiny over the product’s use of polytetrafluoroethylene, or PTFE — the same fluoropolymer used in nonstick cookware.

The claim marks a significant shift for a product that has often been singled out in studies and consumer investigations examining the presence of so-called “forever chemicals” in dental floss. However, while the company says the ingredient change is complete, independent lab verification of the reformulated floss has not yet been broadly released.

Why Glide floss drew PFAS scrutiny

Concerns about dental floss and PFAS gained national attention after a 2019 peer-reviewed study found that people who reported using PTFE-based floss — including Oral-B Glide — had higher blood levels of PFHxS, a type of PFAS linked to immune, hormonal, and developmental effects.

PFAS, short for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a large class of synthetic chemicals that resist heat, water, and friction. Their durability has made them useful in consumer products but also difficult to break down once released into the environment or the human body.

Subsequent testing by consumer advocacy groups and investigative labs found high levels of “organic fluorine” in several floss brands, including Glide. Organic fluorine testing does not identify specific PFAS compounds, but it is widely used as a screening method to flag fluorinated materials such as PTFE.

What Oral-B says has changed

Oral-B, which is owned by Procter & Gamble, has said it no longer formulates Glide floss with PTFE. The company told reporters that the change was implemented as part of a reformulation effort, effectively removing the fluoropolymer most closely associated with PFAS concerns.

Procter & Gamble has consistently maintained that its products are safe and comply with applicable regulations. In past statements, the company has disputed claims that Glide exposes users to harmful PFAS levels, even while acknowledging the presence of PTFE in earlier versions of the floss.

The company has not publicly detailed what material replaced PTFE or when all retail inventory fully transitioned to the new formulation.

What we still don’t know

While Oral-B’s statement addresses the central concern raised in earlier studies, experts say independent testing is essential to confirm that PFAS — or other fluorinated compounds — are no longer present in the reformulated product.

As of early 2026, there are no widely cited, peer-reviewed studies or third-party lab reports specifically testing the new version of Oral-B Glide for PFAS. That leaves consumers reliant on the manufacturer’s disclosure rather than external verification.

This gap is common in the consumer products space, where ingredient changes often precede independent follow-up testing by months or years.

Legal and regulatory backdrop

Oral-B Glide has also faced legal challenges over PFAS claims. A proposed class-action lawsuit alleging that the floss exposed consumers to harmful PFAS was dismissed after a judge ruled that plaintiffs had not sufficiently demonstrated the presence of specific harmful PFAS or a measurable injury.

The case did not resolve the broader scientific questions about fluorinated materials in floss, but it underscored the difficulty of proving harm in PFAS-related consumer lawsuits.

At the same time, states and federal agencies are increasing scrutiny of PFAS in consumer goods, with new reporting requirements and bans rolling out for certain product categories.

What consumers may want to consider

For consumers concerned about PFAS exposure, the reformulation claim may offer reassurance — with an important caveat.

If Oral-B’s statement is accurate, removing PTFE would eliminate the main PFAS-related red flag associated with Glide floss. However, until independent testing confirms the change, consumers seeking certainty may opt for floss brands explicitly labeled PFAS-free or made from non-fluorinated materials such as nylon, silk, or plant-based fibers.

Dental professionals continue to emphasize that flossing itself remains an important part of oral health, regardless of brand choice.

The bottom line

Oral-B says Glide dental floss no longer uses PTFE, the fluorinated material that put the product at the center of PFAS concerns. That represents a meaningful shift — but without independent testing of the new formula, questions remain about whether PFAS have been fully eliminated.

For now, the issue highlights a familiar challenge for consumers: balancing manufacturer assurances with the slow pace of external verification.