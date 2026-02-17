How to stay one step ahead of heart disease

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S. — but it’s largely preventable with the right steps.

Simple lifestyle changes and keeping key health numbers in check can dramatically lower your risk.

Newer, noninvasive imaging tests like calcium scoring can help detect hidden plaque before symptoms appear.

February is American Heart Month — and while it might come wrapped in red hearts and Valentine’s Day candy, the message behind it is serious. Heart disease remains the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States.

The good news? It’s also one of the most preventable.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with Dr. Christopher Maroules, Director of Cardiac Imaging of SimonMed, to learn more about the key prevention strategies and simple ways to be more mindful of your heart health.

Biggest heart disease risks

As the leading cause of death in the United States, heart disease remains one of the biggest risks to consumers’ health. Dr. Maroules shared some of the biggest heart disease risks to be aware of:

High blood pressure

High cholesterol

Diabetes or insulin resistance

Smoking

Obesity

Sedentary lifestyle

Family history of premature heart disease

Lower your risk

If you’re thinking about staying on top of your heart health, Dr. Maroules has some strategies for consumers to implement at any time of year:

Optimize lifestyle habits: Regular exercise, a heart-healthy diet (such as Mediterranean-style eating), maintaining a healthy weight, and avoiding tobacco are foundational. These steps reduce inflammation and slow plaque development.

Control key numbers: Know your blood pressure, cholesterol levels, blood sugar, and weight. Work with your physician to manage them proactively. Many patients assume they’re “fine” because they feel fine, but heart disease often progresses silently.

Consider preventive heart screening: For appropriate patients, noninvasive imaging like a coronary calcium score can identify early plaque before symptoms develop.

“Many heart attacks occur in people who did not consider themselves ‘high risk,’” Dr. Maroules explained. “Even healthy individuals should know their family history, track cholesterol and blood pressure regularly, maintain consistent physical activity, avoid smoking, and have informed discussions with their physician about individualized risk.”

Early intervention is key

Prevention is one of the biggest tools that consumers have in their arsenal to fight against heart disease.

“Early intervention is critical because heart disease is largely preventable, but only if we detect it in time,” Dr. Maroules said. “Plaque builds gradually. If we identify it early, we can initiate lifestyle changes, optimize cholesterol-lowering therapies, control blood pressure more aggressively, reduce inflammation, and monitor plaque progression over time.

“Advanced cardiac imaging plays a powerful role here. Calcium scoring identifies early calcified plaque. The future of heart care is not just treating heart attacks, it’s preventing them. When it comes to heart disease, knowledge truly is power, and early knowledge saves lives.”