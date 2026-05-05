How walking can help counter the risks of long periods of sitting

Findings from a recent study found that adding about 1,700 to 5,500 steps per day was linked to lower risk of several chronic diseases.

The study used real-world Fitbit data from more than 15,000 adults over time.

Extra steps helped offset — but not completely erase — risks tied to long periods of sitting.

If you spend a big chunk of your day sitting — at a desk, in the car, or on the couch — you’re not alone. Researchers have long linked sedentary time to a higher risk of chronic conditions, from diabetes to heart disease.

But new research suggests there may be a practical way to push back against some of those risks: simply moving more throughout the day.

The study, led by researchers connected to Vanderbilt Health and published in Nature Communications, looked at whether increasing daily step counts could help counteract the health effects of prolonged sitting. Instead of focusing on intense workouts, the research zeroed in on something more accessible — everyday steps.

How the study worked

To explore this, researchers analyzed data from 15,327 adults participating in the National Institutes of Health’s “All of Us” research program. Each participant used a Fitbit device, which tracked their daily steps and sedentary time over extended periods.

This approach gave scientists a detailed, real-world look at behavior — not just snapshots or self-reported activity. The dataset also included electronic health records and other health measures, allowing researchers to connect movement patterns with new diagnoses of chronic disease over time.

The study specifically compared people with varying levels of sedentary behavior — including those sitting for as long as 14 hours a day — and examined how increasing daily steps influenced their risk of developing conditions like obesity, diabetes, and hypertension.

What the researchers found

The results point to a clear pattern: more steps were associated with lower risk for many chronic conditions. In particular, adding between 1,700 and 5,500 steps per day helped offset the increased risks linked to long periods of sitting.

The number of extra steps needed varied by condition. For example, about 1,700 additional daily steps were linked to lower risk of obesity and liver disease, while higher increases — around 5,300 to 5,500 steps — were associated with reduced risk of diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

However, the findings weren’t universal. Increasing step counts did not fully offset the risks of coronary artery disease or heart failure, suggesting that movement alone may not completely counteract the effects of prolonged sedentary time for every condition.

Overall, the study suggests that while sitting less is still important, adding more movement — even in modest amounts — may play a meaningful role in lowering the risk of several chronic diseases.

“Many of us have to be in seats most of the day,” researcher Evan Brittain, MD, MSCI, said in a news release.

“This is a bit of an empowering message to say, even if you’re stuck there for a number of hours, this is a strategy to offset that. It’s a practical way to convey evidence around disease risk.”