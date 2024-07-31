Diamond Shruumz's hallucinogenic edibles are deadly. See the stores that sold them.

Pot-and-vape shops across the U.S. widely sold poisonous, hallucinogenic mushroom edibles by Diamond Shruumz, which have so far caused at least 78 illnesses, 40 hospitalizations and potentially two deaths as of July 30.

There were 979 stores in 48 states selling the "extremely potent microdose" chocolates, cones and gummies promising a fun high, according to a ConsumerAffairs review of addresses released by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration this week.

The sale of the toxic mushroom edibles everywhere except New Mexico and Louisiana shows how hallucinogens are often available at storefronts, despite being outlawed. Diamond Shruumz is the latest example of this risky market.

The top five states with shops selling the poisonous edibles were Arizona with 72 stores, Wisconsin with 69 stores, North Carolina with 64 stores, South Carolina with 59 stores and Florida with 59 stores. Illnesses have been reported in 28 states as of July 30.

What is in the Diamond Shruumz edibles?

FDA testing found the edibles contained a synthetic psychoactive similar to psilocybin in hallucinogenic mushrooms, called O-acetylpsilocin, along with other mind-altering compounds such as kava.

Some news outlets have reported they contained cannabis, but the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention haven't said this.

What are the symptoms from eating the Diamond Shruumz edibles?

Symptoms of the edibles may include hallucinations, uncontrolled movements, fast or slow heart rate, high or low blood pressure, flushed skin, and gastrointestinal effects, such as nausea, vomiting or abdominal pain, according to the CDC.

Other severe adverse effects reported include seizures, decreased level of consciousness, loss of consciousness, confusion, sleepiness and respiratory failure.

Some patients have been put on ventilators or stayed in the hospital's intensive care unit for a few days after eating the mushroom edibles, Kentucky TV network WKYT reported.

"Unfortunately, we are looking at a statewide and national event," Ashley Webb of the Kentucky Poison Control Center told WKYT in mid July. "They look like a candy bar so they would be attractive to kids. We would be concerned if this was in a household with children."

Below, see a table on all the stores that sold the Diamond Shruumz hallucinogenic edibles.