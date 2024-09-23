Blue-light glasses cost more but do they work?

Blue light is one of those things nobody had heard of until a few years ago. Now it seems that everyone is walking around with blue-tinted glasses that supposedly prevent eyestrain, improve sleep and just generally give the world a nice bluesy tint.

Very simply, blue light comes from the cool end of the visibility spectrum. It's emitted by LED lights, computer screens, TVs and, oh yes, the sun. The supposed problem with it is that, like so many things, it's better in small doses, at least when it comes to eye health.

The people who sell you glasses will say that blue light can cause eye strain, might contribute to macular degeneration and perhaps interfere with your sleep cycle.

This has created some pretty healthy cash flow for eyeglass purveyors like Warby Parker and Lenscrafters, who charge up to $100 to add that little blue tint to your lenses.

Claims about Blue Light Glasses

Reduce eye strain: Some users report reduced eye strain and improved comfort with blue light glasses, possibly due to the placebo effect or the slight reduction in glare and brightness.

Improve sleep quality: Wearing blue light glasses in the evening may help improve sleep quality by reducing blue light exposure and promoting melatonin production. However, studies have shown mixed results.

Protect eye health: There's no conclusive evidence that blue light glasses protect against long-term eye damage.

Some people even buy blue-tinted non-prescription lenses. And the Apple iPhone has a "night shift" feature that reduces blue light from your screen at night, so you can keep looking at TikTok or Amazon's Kindle app in bed.

Is any of this really necessary?

If you ask the experts, they'll generally tell you that the sun is a much more powerful source of high-energy light than your phone or tablet screen, which is why you shouldn't stare at it for long periods of time.

Anyone really concerned about blue light is better off reducing their exposure than spending money on fancy lenses, they say.

"There is no evidence that screen use and LEDs in normal use are deleterious to the human retina. Regarding protection, there is currently no evidence of a beneficial effect of blue blocking lenses for the prevention of eye diseases, in particular age-related macular degeneration (AMD)," according to the National Institutes of Health.

David Ramsey, director of ophthalmic research at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Massachusetts, said in a Washington Post report that it's a good idea to turn the brightness down if you're using your phone or tablet at night but, in his opinion, it's what you're reading or looking at that's keeping you awake, not the blue light.

Are you playing games, placing bets or looking at over-the-top images? Those can get your pulse and blood pressure pumping and make it hard to get to sleep.

If so, it might be better to have some quiet time before bed and to keep your bedroom dark, quiet, cool and free of distractions.

One thing all the authorities agree on is that staring at a screen for hours is hard on your eyes.

Potential Negative Effects of Blue Light Exposure

Eye strain and discomfort: Prolonged screen use can lead to digital eye strain, characterized by dry eyes, blurry vision, and headaches. Blue light might contribute to this discomfort, though it's not the sole culprit.

Disrupted sleep patterns: Blue light suppresses melatonin production, a hormone that regulates sleep-wake cycles. Evening exposure can interfere with sleep quality, making it harder to fall asleep and stay asleep.

Long-term eye health: There's some concern that long-term exposure to high-intensity blue light might increase the risk of age-related macular degeneration, although more research is needed.

Besides having a dark, quiet bedroom free of distractions, experts say you should keep your eyes looking good and seeing well by remembering to blink often, taking regular breaks and using moisturizing eye drops.

The money you save on blue-tinted lenses will more than pay for a few bottles of moisturizing eye drops.