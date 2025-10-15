California governor vetoes bill to phase out nonstick cookware, other PFAS products

Governor says ban would limit affordable cooking options

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday vetoed legislation that would have phased out a range of consumer products containing synthetic “forever chemicals,” including nonstick pots and pans. The governor said the proposal could hurt consumers by limiting affordable cookware options.

“I appreciate the efforts to protect the health and safety of consumers, and while this bill is well-intentioned, I am deeply concerned about the impact this bill would have on the availability of affordable options in cooking products,” Newsom wrote in his veto message.

The bill, Senate Bill 682 by Sen. Benjamin Allen (D–Santa Monica), would have banned the sale or distribution of cookware with intentionally added perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) by 2030. Other items containing PFAS — such as food packaging, ski wax, dental floss, and children’s products — would have been phased out beginning in 2028.

Senator vows to keep fighting

Allen said he was disappointed but pledged to continue pushing for tighter restrictions.

“We know there are safer alternatives,” he said. “But I understand there were strong voices on both sides on this topic.”

Allen argued that the veto lets manufacturers “escape accountability,” leaving taxpayers and local governments to shoulder the rising costs of removing PFAS from water systems. “Ratepayers and local governments have been struggling to keep up with the ballooning costs of cleaning these ‘forever chemicals’ from our water infrastructure,” he said.

Health concerns over “forever chemicals”

PFAS are synthetic compounds that persist in the environment and the human body for years. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has linked PFAS exposure to changes in liver enzymes and to kidney and testicular cancers. A 2023 U.S. Geological Survey study found PFAS more prevalent in urban tap water in Southern and Central California than in most of the country.

Used for decades to make cookware nonstick and fabrics stain-resistant, PFAS have already been banned in some California products, including cosmetics and menstrual supplies.

Environmental groups denounce veto

Environmental advocates said Newsom’s decision undermines California’s leadership in chemical safety. “This veto is a major step backward for California’s leadership in protecting people and the planet from toxic PFAS,” said Susan Little of the Environmental Working Group.

The Sierra Club, League of California Cities, and other public health organizations had backed Allen’s bill.

Industry groups warned of job losses, higher costs

The Chemical Industry Council of California and the Cookware Sustainability Alliance opposed the measure, citing concerns about job losses and trade disruptions. Steve Burns, president of the sustainability alliance, said the ban could affect thousands of jobs tied to California’s major ports and distribution hubs.

“California is the entry point for nonstick cookware and other products that come into the Port of Long Beach, the Port of Los Angeles or the Port of Oakland,” Burns said in a Los Angeles Times report. “There’s a lot of jobs in the California economy that depend on products that have Teflon.”

He also argued that science has not shown all PFAS to be harmful and that the state should have studied the issue further.

Chefs and celebrities weigh in

Several chefs and food industry figures supported the opposition. Napa chef Mark Dommen said eliminating nonstick cookware “without a viable alternative” would hurt restaurants and raise costs. Television host Rachael Ray also argued that easy-clean cookware helps families cook healthier meals.

Actor and environmental activist Mark Ruffalo pushed back, urging Ray to reconsider. “Some of us have so much PFAS in our blood that we face a far greater risk of developing cancer,” Ruffalo wrote on X. “Let’s work together to get PFAS out of the everyday products we bring into our home.”

Continuing debate over PFAS science

The CDC notes that research on PFAS health impacts remains ongoing. “There are many factors that can influence the risk of these effects, such as exposure, individual factors and other health determinants,” the agency says.

For now, California’s broader effort to eliminate “forever chemicals” from consumer goods remains on pause — but lawmakers say the fight isn’t over.