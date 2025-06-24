What are the best sunscreens for your budget?

Not all sunscreens are created equal, but there are options out there for shoppers that are good for your skin and good for your budget.

The Environmental Working Group created a 2025 Sunscreen Guide that can help consumers choose the best sunscreen for their needs.

Consistent sunscreen application is key to achieving the most protective benefits from the sun.

With the weather heating up, it’s more important than ever to protect your skin from the sun.

With countless sunscreen options available to shoppers, how do you know which ones are the best? And how do you make choices that are good for your skin and good for your wallet?

The Environmental Working Group (EWG) has released its 2025 Sunscreen Guide, which features insights on the best baby and kid’s sunscreens, the best daily use SPF, and the best recreational sunscreen.

“EWG’s 2025 Guide to Sunscreens includes more than 2,200 sunscreens SPF products and only about one in four products, or almost 500, meets our standards for adequate sun protection and avoids ingredients linked to known health harms,” the group explained.

“Products marketed for babies and kids do slightly better, on average, with one in three meeting our standards.”

Best sunscreen for your budget

The EWG has identified seven sunscreens that are all under $20 and are EWG Verified, which means they’ve been reviewed by EWG’s scientists and meet the strictest standards for efficacy and ingredient transparency.

Here’s a look:

ATTITUDE Sunly Mineral Sunscreen Stick, Unscented, SPF 30 $18.37 at Amazon

Babo Botanicals Sheer Zinc Mineral Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30 $13.78 at Walmart $18 at Amazon

Happy Ocean Water Sport Mineral Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30 $15.44 at Amazon

Mustela Mineral Sunscreen Stick, Face and Body, SPF 50 $10.89 at Amazon, Target, and Walmart

Solara Suncare Go! Mineral Defense Sport Superfruit Body Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 50 $19.99 at Target

Stream2Sea EcoStick Sport Sunscreen Stick, SPF 35+ $14.99 at Walmart $15.75 at Amazon



Sunscreen tips

One of the biggest tips regarding sunscreen: be consistent. The more you wear it, the better you’re protecting yourself.

Some other tips from the EWG when it comes to choosing sunscreen: