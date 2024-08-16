Feds say illnesses from tainted cucumbers were widespread

Remember those early summer cucumber recalls? The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says they ended up making a lot of people sick.

In early June, Fresh Start Produce Sales Inc. of Delray, Fla., recalled whole cucumbers shipped to certain states from May 17th through May 21st, 2024, due to the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says the recalled cucumbers were shipped in bulk cartons from May 17 through May 21, 2024, directly to retail distribution centers, wholesalers, and food service distributors.

States receiving the cucumbers included Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

449 people infected

In its latest update, the CDC says that as of July 2, a total of 449 people infected with one of the outbreak strains of Salmonella Africana and Salmonella Braenderup have been reported from 31 states and the District of Columbia.

Of these illnesses, 215 people were infected with the newly added Salmonella Braenderup strain. Illnesses started on dates ranging from March 11, 2024, to June 4, 2024. Of 360 people with information available, 125 have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported.

‘True number may be higher’

“The true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely much higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses,” the CDC said in its update. “This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella. In addition, recent illnesses may not yet be reported as it usually takes 3 to 4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak.”

Cucumbers are just one source of Salmonella in the food supply. Products such as ground pepper, 4 million pounds of chocolate, and coated pretzel snacks have been subjects of recent recalls for possible Salmonella contamination.

Earlier this week the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reclassified the May 5 recall of the coated pretzel snacks made by Palmer Candy to Class I, which is its most severe. A Class recall is one where consumption of the product can cause serious adverse health consequences or even death.