FDA approves Signos Glucose Monitoring System for weight management

The FDA has approved Sisnos’s continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system for consumer use beyond diabetes management, including weight management support.

The device offers real-time glucose tracking to help users understand how different foods, exercise, and sleep patterns affect blood sugar levels.

Experts say the approval marks a turning point for personalized nutrition and could reshape approaches to weight loss.

People trying to lose weight now have another tool. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted approval to Sisnos’s continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system, extending its use beyond diabetes care to include individuals seeking support for weight management.

Traditionally used by people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, CGMs provide real-time data on blood sugar levels through a small sensor worn on the skin. With Sisnos’s newly approved system, non-diabetic consumers will gain access to the same technology, which has already attracted interest among athletes, biohackers, and those looking for a data-driven edge in weight loss.

How it works

The Signos CGM continuously measures blood sugar fluctuations and sends data directly to a smartphone app. Users can instantly see how specific foods, workouts, or even stress and sleep patterns affect their glucose levels.

Unlike basic calorie-tracking apps, the glucose feedback provides a personalized lens on metabolism, revealing which meals may spike energy crashes or prompt cravings.

“There is now a solution that everybody can use to help on the weight loss journey, and you don’t have to be a certain number of pounds to use it. It’s available for the average American who needs it,” said Sharam Fouladgar-Mercer, Signos’ co-founder and CEO, in an interview with CNBC. “The average person might have five pounds to lose, or others might have 100 pounds to lose. We are here to help them at any point in that journey.”

The weight loss connection

Stable blood sugar has long been associated with better appetite control, reduced cravings, and less fat storage. With Signos’s device now FDA-approved, individuals attempting weight loss will be able to track their body’s actual response to different diets, from intermittent fasting to low-carb or Mediterranean and optimize accordingly.

The FDA’s approval is being labeled a part of a broader trend toward personalized, preventative health technology. Experts note that while Signos’s approval widens consumer access, not everyone will need, or benefit from, wearable glucose tracking. Medical professionals caution that glucose levels are only one piece of the weight-loss puzzle, alongside calorie balance, hormones, and lifestyle factors.