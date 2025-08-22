Write a review
Just how addictive is ultra-processed food?

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs. If these food items are a regular part of your diet, you may be consuming too much ultra-processed food.

New research is fueling debate

  • Mounting evidence shows ultra-processed foods may trigger addictive behaviors similar to drugs and alcohol.

  • PET scans alone may underestimate the compulsive and reward-driven impact of these foods.

  • Experts warn dismissing decades of research risks undermining public health efforts.

Researchers have long suspected that ultra-processed foods – such as packaged snacks, sugary beverages, and fast food – have addictive qualities. A growing body of evidence now indicates that these products can provoke behaviors traditionally associated with addiction, including bingeing, withdrawal, and cravings.

Decades of neurochemical, behavioral, and clinical research suggest that ultra-processed foods act on the brain’s reward system in ways comparable to addictive substances like alcohol and drugs. While neuroimaging studies, including a recent PET scan analysis, have sometimes failed to detect a definitive “addiction signature,” experts caution that imaging alone cannot capture the full picture.

The recent PET imaging study raised doubts about whether ultra-processed foods meet the strict neurological criteria for addiction. But Dr. Nicole Avena of Mount Sinai and her colleagues argue that such conclusions risk oversimplifying a complex issue.

“The absence of a specific brain ‘addiction’ signature on imaging does not invalidate the compulsive, reward-driven behaviors linked to these foods,” Avena said. “The research on ultra-processed foods and their negative impact on health is not new—we’ve had compelling evidence for over two decades.”

A broader public health concern

Studies consistently show that diets high in ultra-processed foods are linked to obesity, metabolic disorders, and mental health issues. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has also spotlighted the role of food ingredients in worsening public health, raising concerns about the addictive nature of these products.

Researchers stress that a comprehensive approach is essential to understanding food addiction. Neuroimaging can provide valuable insights, but it must be paired with behavioral science, clinical data, and neurobiology. Otherwise, reliance on imaging alone risks dismissing the broader research consensus pointing to the dangers of ultra-processed diets.

“This isn’t just a passing trend; it’s a public health concern supported by strong, longstanding scientific data,” Avena said.

What’s ‘ultra-processed?’

What exactly is “ultra-processed” food? Foods are considered ultra-processed if they typically contain industrial additives, such as emulsifiers, preservatives, flavor enhancers and artificial colors/sweeteners; undergo multiple stages of processing; and are designed for hyper-palatability. 

Here are some examples:

  • Sugary beverages

    • Sodas, energy drinks, sweetened iced teas, sports drinks

  • Packaged snack foods

    • Chips, cheese puffs, pretzels, flavored popcorn

  • Sweet baked goods

    • Packaged cookies, pastries, donuts, cakes, snack cakes

  • Breakfast cereals (highly refined and sweetened)

    • Colorful, frosted, or chocolate-flavored varieties

  • Instant noodles and soups

    • Cup noodles, flavored ramen packets

  • Processed meats

    • Hot dogs, chicken nuggets, deli meats, pepperoni, sausages

  • Frozen convenience meals

    • Microwave dinners, frozen pizzas, burritos, breaded chicken patties

  • Candy and confectionery

    • Chocolate bars, gummies, hard candies

  • Reconstituted or imitation foods

    • Cheese spreads, margarine, processed cheese slices

  • Fast food staples

    • Burgers, fries, fried chicken, tacos, milkshakes

