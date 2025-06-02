Walmart makes it easier to use Medicare benefits for everyday wellness

Walmart shoppers who are also Medicare Advantage members can use their benefits in-store and online.

Customers need to add their member card to their Walmart accounts to get started.

The retailer is offering a wide range of benefits-eligible products that are all flagged for ease and convenience.

Walmart has announced a new perk for Medicare customers to make the most of their benefits – and use them on a wide variety of products.

The retailer is making it easier than ever for Medicare Advantage members to use their benefits for everyday wellness items. Shoppers will see the eligible items flagged on Walmart’s website and mobile app.

“Customers expect more from their shopping experience, and we continuously adapt to offer the most convenient and intuitive capabilities,” Ralph Clare, senior vice president, health & wellness merchandising, Walmart U.S., said in a news release.

“We saw an opportunity to streamline the health benefits shopping journey, make it easier for customers to discover eligible items and offer convenient pickup and delivery options that fit their busy schedule. The enhanced shopping experience for health benefits is yet another example of how Walmart is helping customers save money and live better.”

Here’s how it works

To get started, Medicare Advantage members can add their benefit cards to their Walmart accounts. This is the first step in getting access to a wide range of benefit-eligible products.

From there, you’ll see a “benefits program eligible” badge on products across Walmart. Anything with the badge can be quickly added to your cart for store pickup or direct-to-door delivery.

When shopping online, customers can also filter their search to only show items that are benefits-eligible. When shopping in-store, shoppers can scan items in the Walmart app to see if they’re eligible for Medicare Advantage benefits.

In the Walmart app or on the Walmart website, Medicare members will also be able to track their benefits and see how much they’ve spent – and how much they can still spend – for the year.

What’s included?

Walmart has a wide range of products that are eligible for Medicare Advantage members.

Some of the eligible items include: