Wegovy will now be available through three telehealth providers

Novo Nordisk is expanding access to its GLP-1 drug Wegovy via telehealth, partnering with Hims and Hers, Ro, and LifeMD.

Patients using these telehealth platforms can now consult doctors and receive Wegovy prescriptions, with medication shipped directly if deemed appropriate.

Wegovy will also be available through Novo Nordisk’s online pharmacy, NovoCare, at a price of $499/month for uninsured patients.

Novo Nordisk, maker of GLP-1 weight loss drugs, has announced it will make one of its drugs, Wegovy, available to patients who use telehealth services. The first three telehealth services to get access to the drug are Hims and Hers, Ro and LifeMD.

Novo Nordisk said it made the decision to expand access to Wegovy because it is no longer in short supply and compounding pharmacies can no longer produce a version of it.

In an interview with CNBC, Dave Moore, executive vice president of U.S. operations at Novo Nordisk, said the company felt it was important to begin a collaboration with telehealth companies to increase access to the drug.

“We’re really pleased about the level of interest to access branded Wegovy and to start to sort of catch people as they come off of compounded medicine,” he said.

Patients of the three telehealth firms will now be able to consult with a physician and, if they could benefit from the drug, receive a prescription. Once prescribed, the medication can be shipped directly to the patient.

Novo Nordisk also maintains a direct-to-consumer online pharmacy, NovoCare. Telehealth providers will be able to prescribe the medication through that portal for $499 a month for patients without insurance coverage.

Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.