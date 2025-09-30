White House to launch TrumpRx, Pfizer to cut drug prices

White House preparing to unveil TrumpRx, a government-run website for discounted drug sales

Pfizer to lower prices on several medications, potentially aiding 100 million patients

Company also pledging $70 billion U.S. manufacturing investment alongside cost cuts

The White House is planning to launch a new direct-to-consumer website, dubbed TrumpRx, that would allow Americans to buy certain prescription drugs at discounted prices negotiated by the government. According to officials familiar with the matter, the program would offer cash-purchase options for select medications, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

It remains unclear how many drugs will be included or how much the platform will benefit most Americans, since the majority are already covered by private insurance, Medicare, or Medicaid. Still, the White House views TrumpRx as a way to showcase its efforts to push down prices and make medicines more affordable.

What TrumpRx means for consumers

Key points at a glance

New government platform : TrumpRx will let people pay cash for certain drugs directly from a federal website.

Discounted prices : Prices will be negotiated by the government, potentially lower than retail pharmacy costs.

Unclear scope: Officials haven’t said how many drugs will be offered or which ones.

Who might benefit

Uninsured Americans : Those without coverage could see the biggest savings by buying directly.

Underinsured patients : People with high deductibles or limited prescription benefits may find TrumpRx useful.

Cash-pay patients: Anyone who normally pays out of pocket for prescriptions could use the site to compare costs.

Who may not benefit as much

Privately insured patients : Most people already have drug coverage through private plans, Medicare, or Medicaid, which may already negotiate competitive rates.

Specialty drug users: It’s not yet clear whether high-cost specialty medications will be included.

What to do if you’re interested

Compare prices: Don’t assume TrumpRx will always be cheaper—check what your insurance copay is first. Check availability: Once the site launches, review the drug list to see if your medication is included. Ask your doctor: If a drug you take is available at a discount, confirm with your physician that switching to a cash-pay option won’t disrupt your treatment plan. Keep receipts: If you buy through TrumpRx outside of insurance, you may need to manually submit receipts for deductible or HSA/FSA credit.

Pfizer to cut prices, expand U.S. investment

In a parallel move, Pfizer is expected to become the first major drugmaker to announce a formal price-cutting plan following months of pressure from President Trump. A White House official estimated that the lower prices could benefit up to 100 million patients across the country.

Pfizer’s chief executive, Albert Bourla, is scheduled to join Trump at the White House later today to unveil the initiative. Bourla is also expected to announce a sweeping $70 billion investment in U.S. drug manufacturing facilities—a move that would position Pfizer to avoid new tariffs threatened by Trump on branded drugs produced overseas.

'A win for patients'

Pfizer spokeswoman Amy Rose described the measures as a “win for American patients, a win for American leadership, and a win for Pfizer,” arguing that lower prices and greater manufacturing capacity will allow the company to continue advancing new treatments.

White House spokesman Kush Desai echoed the sentiment, saying, “President Trump is leveraging the power of the federal government to drastically cut drug prices for everyday Americans. Democrats talked the talk for decades about drug prices, but only President Trump is actually walking the walk.”

The announcement follows Trump’s earlier push for pharmaceutical firms to join a direct-to-consumer platform and provide “most favored nation” pricing—ensuring U.S. consumers would pay the lowest rates available in developed markets.

Quick checklist

✅ Uninsured? TrumpRx may help

✅ Compare TrumpRx price vs. your copay

✅ Check if your drug is on the site

✅ Talk to your doctor before switching

✅ Save receipts for deductible tracking