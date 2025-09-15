How fall allergies may be ruining your sleep

While fall allergies present a number of disturbances, an expert shares the ways that it can also be detrimental to your sleep.

Several factors can make your sleep worse during fall allergy season, including more post-nasal drip when laying down.

There are small daily habits consumers can adopt to keep their symptoms at bay and get better sleep.

For those with seasonal allergies, the runny nose, itchy eyes, and general malaise can be a daily struggle.

But what about the ways that allergies affect your sleep?

Dr. Carleara Weiss, a Sleep Science Advisor at Aeroflow, spoke with ConsumerAffairs to discuss the ins and outs of combatting poor sleep during fall allergy season.

The link between allergies and sleep

So, how are the two related?

Fall allergies, often related to ragweed pollen, mold, and dust mites, can trigger histamine-induced inflammation, nasal congestion, and upper airway constriction,” Dr. Weiss explained. “These reactions increase breathing difficulties and the risk of snoring, negatively impacting sleep quality, making sleep more fragmented and less restorative.”

She also said that people with preexisting sleep issues may have a harder time during fall allergy season.

“People with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) may experience more sleep problems when they have an allergy,” she said. “OSA is caused by upper airway blockage and difficulty breathing. Thus, the congestion caused by allergy makes it even more challenging to breathe and can worsen OSA symptoms.

“In addition, people with insomnia often suffer from severe insomnia symptoms when experiencing allergies.”

What makes sleep worse during fall allergy season?

Sleep isn’t just worse for those with insomnia or sleep apnea. According to Dr. Weiss, there are a number of factors during fall allergy season that can make it more difficult to get restful sleep.

Here’s a look at what could be contributing to poor sleep:

Increased nighttime exposure to allergens, such as pollen and dust, can occur in the bedroom, particularly in areas like the carpet, curtains, bedding sheets, or mattress.

Increased congestion and post-nasal drip when lying down to sleep at night.

Increased histamine production at night is a natural part of the circadian rhythm. However, during allergy season, that translates into more histamine-induced inflammation and congestion at night.

People with asthma may also have a stronger reaction to allergens at night, triggering wheezing, coughing.

Daily tips for better sleep

Hope isn’t lost! Just because you have sleep struggles or fall allergies (or both), doesn’t mean you’re doomed to poor sleep.

Dr. Weiss shared a few daily habits that can ease symptoms and make for restful sleep:

Keep windows closed to prevent outdoor allergens from getting into the sleep environment.

Use a HEPA air filter in the heating and the AC system if your house has one. You can also get a portable HEPA air purifier for your room.

Shower daily before going to bed and change your clothes before going to bed (avoid sleeping in the same clothes from the day).

Keep your sleep environment clean – dust and vacuum the room frequently.

Wash bedding sheets frequently with a non-toxic, fragrance-free laundry detergent.

“Once the allergy symptoms start, using saline for nasal rinse, keeping the head elevated during sleep, and using a humidifier in the room can be very helpful to ease the symptoms and promote better sleep,” Dr. Weiss said.