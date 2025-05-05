Eating for longevity: study links flavonoid-rich foods to healthy aging

Flavonoid-rich foods like black tea, berries, citrus fruits, and apples are linked to healthier aging.

Women with high flavonoid intake saw up to 15% lower risk of frailty, physical decline, and mental health issues.

Simple dietary changes could significantly enhance quality of life and longevity, researchers say.

A new international study has revealed that upping your intake of flavonoid-rich foods could be key to promoting healthy aging.

Researchers from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health found compelling evidence that these natural compounds may lower the risk of frailty, physical impairment, and poor mental health—major hallmarks of unhealthy aging.

“The goal of medical research is not just to help people live longer but to ensure they stay healthy for as long as possible,” said Dr. Nicola Bondonno of Edith Cowan University. “Our research shows that people who consume more flavonoids tend to age better.”

The findings

The study analyzed data from 62,743 women and 23,687 men over a period of 24 years. Women with the highest flavonoid intake had:

15% lower risk of frailty

12% lower risk of impaired physical function

12% lower risk of poor mental health

While the results were less pronounced in men, those with higher flavonoid intake still showed a significant 15% reduction in risk of poor mental health.

“Flavonoids reduce oxidative stress and inflammation, support blood vessel health, and help maintain skeletal muscle mass—all crucial factors in preventing frailty and cognitive decline,” said Professor Aedin Cassidy from Queen’s University Belfast. Also participating were researchers from Edith Cowan University.

Dietary implications

The researchers highlighted the importance of small, manageable dietary shifts. “We found that increasing intake of flavonoid-rich food by just three servings a day led to a 6% to 11% reduction in aging-related risks for women and a 15% lower risk of poor mental health in men,” said Professor Eric Rimm of Harvard.

Common flavonoid-rich foods include:

Black tea

Berries

Apples

Citrus fruits

Red wine

The study underscores the potential of everyday food choices to dramatically improve health outcomes in later life.