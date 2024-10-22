Americans consume 80 pounds of sugar each year

The United States has an obesity crisis and a new survey shed some light on a possible reason. The average American consumes about 80 pounds of sugar a year.

A poll of 2,000 Americans conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Hint Water found Americans, on average, consume 99 grams of sugar each day. To put that into context, that more than the sugar found in two 12-ounce cans of soda.

The survey also suggests that consumers are mostly unaware of the sugar they are ingesting since 85% of the survey respondents said they are actively working to reduce their sugar consumption.

The survey found that 34% of the consumers in the survey get most of their sugar intake from their morning coffee. Three cups of coffee with cream and sugar packs a lot of calories.

“The study revealed that, on a regular day, the average respondent consumes more than twice the amount of sugar recommended by the American Heart Association and significantly less water than is recommended by the U.S. National Academy of Medicine,” said Amy Calhoun Robb, chief marketing officer at Hint Water.

Six foods that contain a lot of sugar

If you want to reduce your sugar consumption, you can start with these six food items: