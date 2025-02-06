Meditation alters deep brain activity, with potential mental health benefits

As people of all ages complain about the growing stresses of everyday life, a new study suggests meditation might help.

Researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai have discovered that meditation can lead to significant changes in brain activity, particularly in regions associated with emotional regulation and memory. The study, published in the journal PNAS, provides new insights into how meditation might improve mental well-being and aid in the treatment of psychiatric conditions like anxiety and depression.

The study focused on the amygdala and hippocampus, two critical brain areas involved in processing emotions and memories. Researchers were able to observe changes in brain wave activity during meditation. This method allowed them to study deep brain regions that are typically difficult to access with standard techniques like scalp EEG.

The study involved eight epilepsy patients who had surgically implanted devices for chronic EEG recording. These participants, who were novice meditators, engaged in a "loving kindness" meditation session, which involved focusing on thoughts of well-being for oneself and others.

The results showed that meditation was associated with positive changes in brain waves, which are often affected by mood disorders such as depression and anxiety.

Key takeaways

Participants were placed in a calming environment that mimicked real-world meditation settings.

Despite its promising results, the study had some limitations, including a small sample size and a focus on the effects of one-time meditation.

Future research will aim to explore the long-term impacts of regular meditation practice on brain activity and mental health outcomes.

The authors of the study concluded that meditation is an often overlooked tool for mental health but should not replace traditional therapies. However, they said it could serve as a low-cost option for those seeking to improve memory and emotional regulation.