How ultra-processed foods may impact your heart health

Eating more ultra-processed foods — like sodas, packaged snacks, and processed meats — was linked to a 47% higher risk of heart attack or stroke in a large U.S. adult sample.

Researchers measured how much of people’s daily calories came from ultra-processed foods using established diet surveys and CVD history reports.

Even after adjusting for age, smoking, income and other factors, the highest consumers of ultra-processed foods still showed a statistically significant increased cardiovascular disease risk.

Chances are, many of us grab a packaged snack or sugary drink without much thought — they’re everywhere and easy to eat.

But what exactly counts as an ultra-processed food (UPF)? In research terms, these are foods that are industrially made with ingredients like sugars, salts, fats, emulsifiers, and other additives — and often lack whole food nutrients.

A team of researchers led by Florida Atlantic University set out to explore something important: are diets high in these ultra-processed foods linked with serious heart problems like heart attacks and strokes?

“The findings from our study, based on a large, nationally representative sample of 4,787 U.S. adults, show that those with the highest intake of UPFs suffer a statistically significant and clinically important 47% higher risk of cardiovascular disease,” researcher Charles H. Hennekens, M.D., FACPM, FACC, said in a news release.

“These results have major implications for future research as well as clinical care and public policy.”

The study

To study this, scientists tapped into the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), which collects detailed information on Americans’ eating habits, health history, and lifestyle.

Here’s what they did:

They looked at 4,787 adults who had provided at least one day of detailed dietary records between 2021 and 2023.

Using a widely accepted system called the NOVA classification, researchers calculated what percentage of each person’s calories came from ultra-processed foods — think sodas, frozen dinners, packaged snacks, and similar products.

Participants were placed into four groups from lowest to highest UPF consumption.

The team compared those groups against reports of cardiovascular disease (defined as having had a heart attack or stroke), while statistically controlling for factors at play like age, sex, smoking habits, and income.

The results

What stood out most was the link between high UPF intake and cardiovascular events:

Adults in the highest group of ultra-processed food consumption had a 47% higher risk of cardiovascular disease compared with those in the lowest group — even after accounting for lifestyle and demographic differences.

In simple terms, this means that among people with similar ages, smoking status, income, and more, those eating the most ultra-processed foods were more likely to report serious heart or stroke problems than those eating less.

The researchers point out that long-term, randomized studies would help confirm these findings, but for now this evidence suggests it’s worth paying attention to how much processed food ends up on your plate. As they put it, health professionals might consider advising patients to reduce ultra-processed food intake alongside other proven lifestyle changes.

“Addressing UPFs isn’t just about individual choices – it’s about creating environments where the healthy option is the easy option,” said Dr. Hennekens. “Clinical guidance and public health education are necessary to make nutritious foods accessible and affordable for everyone.”

What this means for everyday eating

For consumers, the takeaway from the study isn’t about eliminating every packaged food — it’s about awareness and balance.

One practical step is paying attention to how much of your daily calorie intake comes from ultra-processed items, especially foods like sugary drinks, packaged snacks, and heavily processed meats. The researchers grouped people based on proportion of calories, suggesting that overall dietary patterns matter more than any single food choice.

Ultimately, this research supports the idea that small, realistic dietary adjustments — not perfection — could play a role in long-term heart health, especially when combined with other well-established lifestyle factors like not smoking and staying physically active.