Get ready to ‘spring forward’ this weekend

In most of the U.S., clocks will spring forward at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 9. While most simply consider the time change a biannual nuisance, doctors caution there can be health consequences in changing sleep patterns.

Going on daylight savings time in the spring may be more disruptive than returning to Standard Time in the fall because we will lose an hour of sleep instead of gaining one.

Sleep experts warn that the transition to daylight saving time can disrupt sleep patterns, cardiovascular and mental health, cognitive function, and even digestive processes. The immediate loss of sleep can lead to an increase in heart attacks and strokes, as well as brain fog that affects concentration and reaction times. This heightened risk of accidents, including car crashes, is particularly pronounced in the days following the time change.

Hospital emergency departments sometimes see a spike in visits due to these health issues. To mitigate the impact, experts recommend gradually adjusting sleep schedules in the days leading up to the time change. However, even with preparation, the long-term effects of daylight saving time can persist, contributing to increased absences from work, higher incidences of atrial fibrillation, and more car accidents.

The disruption of natural circadian rhythms is a key factor in these health impacts, doctors say. Circadian rhythms regulate not only sleep schedules but also hormone levels, including thyroid and cortisol.

"Our circadian rhythm is designed to be exposed to bright light in the morning and dim light in the evening," Dr. Adrian Pristas, director of Sleep Medicine at Hackensack Meridian, said in a press release. "Excessive evening light can suppress melatonin production, delaying sleep and causing long-term health issues."

Potential health issues

Daylight saving time is also associated with increased inflammation, which can lead to obesity, high blood pressure, heart disease, and diabetes. It also exacerbates mental health conditions such as depression and anxiety. Despite the appeal of longer daylight hours, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine advocates for permanent standard time, which aligns better with natural biological rhythms and reduces health risks.

The time change particularly affects children, who may wake up earlier as their bodies adjust. Parents can help by gradually shifting bedtime and nap times in the days leading up to the change.

If you’re wondering why we have to go through this twice a year, you aren’t alone. The Sleep Foundation produced the video below to help explain.

