When 'high in protein' doesn’t automatically mean healthy

Most people already get enough protein. The real issue is ultra-processed foods using “high-protein” as a health halo while still loading up on sugar and sodium.

Protein doesn’t cancel out junk. A snack with 10 grams of protein but 30 grams of sugar is still dessert with better marketing.

Choose whole-food protein. Greek yogurt, eggs, beans, nuts, chicken, and tofu deliver protein plus real nutrients — no flashy label needed.

It’s almost impossible to walk down the grocery aisle without seeing the word “protein” everywhere. Things like protein cereal, protein crackers, protein soda, and even protein mashed potatoes are now available.

However, as nutrition experts at Nutrition Action point out, more protein does not automatically mean better nutrition for you.

In fact, many Americans already meet or exceed the recommended 50 grams of protein per day. The real issue isn’t about getting enough protein; it’s more about ultra-processed foods wearing the protein label.

When protein is just a marketing tool

1. Pop-Tarts Boostin' Brown Sugar Cinnamon

Yes, they doubled the protein to about 10 grams per serving.

However, you are still getting 380–400 calories and roughly 30 grams of added sugar.

The protein comes from added wheat and milk protein. It does not come from whole, nutrient-dense ingredients. Most of the calories in this Pop-Tart still come from refined flour and sugar.

Why it’s not healthy: You’re eating a sugary dessert with a protein sticker slapped on it.

2. Cheerios Protein Cookies & Creme

This cereal offers eight grams of protein, which is only three grams more than regular Cheerios. But it also adds about 10 extra grams of sugar to your breakfast bowl.

Why it’s not healthy: That small protein bump comes with a fairly significant sugar spike. You’re basically trading nutritional simplicity for some added sweetness.

3. Protein Pop Watermelon

This protein drink has 22 grams of protein and no added sugar, thanks to stevia.

But a 12-ounce can still contains about 90 calories, and they’re all obviously liquid calories.

Why it’s not healthy: Liquid protein doesn’t fill you up the way real food does. This makes if very easy to drink extra calories without feeling full or satisfied.

4. Barebells Salted Peanut Caramel Soft Protein Bar

At 16 grams of protein, this looks like an impressive snack. But it also contains saturated fat, sugar alcohols (like maltitol), and artificial sweeteners.

Why it’s not healthy: Much of the protein comes from processed sources like milk protein and collagen, not whole peanuts. As the experts point out, grabbing a simple handful of nuts delivers protein plus healthy fats and micronutrients without the additives.

5. Idahoan +Protein Buttery Homestyle Mashed Potatoes

The article points out that you’ll pay about 30% more for around four extra grams of protein per serving compared to their “non-protein” product. But the sodium levels remain high either way.

Why it’s not healthy: It comes down to this still being a highly-processed instant food. They add the great advice of adding Greek yogurt to real mashed potatoes to get the protein punch.

6. Quest Cheddar Blast Cheese Crackers

These crackers swap flour for milk protein, boosting protein to about 10 grams per ounce. But they also contain stuff like significant sodium, saturated fat, and processed fiber.

Why it’s not healthy: The nutrition experts point out that this product is basically Cheez-Its with milk protein instead of white flour. But they have twice as much sodium and saturated fat as Cheez-Its.

When protein actually is healthy

Protein becomes a win when it comes packaged with fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Not when it has a bunch of sugar and additives.

Here are some better examples:

Plain Greek yogurt (15–20g protein per cup, plus calcium)

Eggs (6g each, nutrient-dense and affordable)

Beans and lentils (protein + fiber combo)

Chicken, tofu, fish, nuts, seeds

These foods don’t rely on marketing claims, as they deliver actual protein, naturally.

How to tell if a 'high-protein' food is actually healthy

1. Compare sugar to protein

If the amount of added sugar is close to — or exceeds — the protein grams, it’s likely just a marketing gimmick.

2. Look at calories per protein gram

If you’re only getting 10 grams of protein in a 400-calorie pastry, it should be a hard pass.

3. Check sodium and saturated fat

Many protein snacks quietly double as salt or sat-fat bombs. Get in the habit of taking a quick look at the nutritional facts.

4. Read the ingredient list

If the ingredients are full of a bunch of unpronounceable products, and it looks like a chemistry experiment, it probably is.