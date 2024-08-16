Medicare reminds seniors that six vaccines are waiting for them -- for free

We’re coming up on fall and that means vaccine time for many people, especially seniors. Medicare reminds its subscribers that in addition to flu shots, COVID-19 vaccines, and pneumococcal shots, Medicare Part D covers these vaccines and more at no cost to you:

Shingles

Tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis (whooping cough) (Tdap)

RSV

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis B, if you're at low risk for the virus

The new law means lower costs for insulin, too

A new prescription drug law that went into effect January 1, 2023, designed to help Medicare enrollees save extra money. In addition to cutting out-of-pocket expenses on vaccines, the agency has also gone to bat for insulin users.

Part D insulin costs

With the new law in place, your Medicare drug plan can't charge you more than $35 for a one-month supply of each Part D-covered insulin, and you don’t have to pay a deductible. With this plan, you’ll pay $35 (or possibly less) for a one-month supply of each Part D-covered insulin product, even if you get Extra Help to lower your prescription drug costs.

If you get a 3-month supply of insulin, your costs can’t be more than $105 ($35 for each month’s supply).

Part B insulin costs

Part B's durable medical equipment benefit covers insulin pumps, so the cost for a month's supply of covered insulin from a Medicare Advantage Plan can't exceed $35. The Part B deductible won’t apply. If you have Part B and Medicare Supplement Insurance (Medigap) that pays your Part B coinsurance, then your plan should cover the $35 (or less) cost for insulin.

If you usually go for a 3-month supply of insulin, then that 3-month cost won't usually exceed $105, since you can't spend more than $35 a month on each covered insulin.

For more information about Medicare’s insulin plan, just click here.