When winter bites: How extreme cold impacts your health

Extreme cold can be dangerous, not just uncomfortable, increasing the risk of hypothermia, frostbite, falls, overexertion, and even carbon monoxide poisoning.

Simple habits make a big difference, including dressing in layers, staying hydrated, eating nutrient-dense foods, getting enough sleep, and avoiding overexertion outdoors.

Some people face higher risks in winter, including children, older adults, and those with chronic or respiratory conditions, making extra precautions especially important.

When frost coats our streets, it’s easy to think of cold weather as just a nuisance — something that makes you want another cup of coffee or an extra blanket. But extreme cold isn’t just uncomfortable; it can pose serious health risks that affect your whole body.

From frostbite on exposed skin to hypothermia — a dangerous drop in core body temperature — cold weather can quickly turn from brisk to life-threatening if you’re unprepared. And it’s not just about shivering. Prolonged exposure to freezing temperatures has been linked to a range of medical dangers, especially for older adults, young children, and people with chronic health conditions.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with Asefeh Faraz Covelli, Ph.D., APRN, FNP-BC, FAANP, an associate professor in the Family Nurse Practitioner program at The George Washington University School of Nursing, to break down what happens to your body in the cold — and more importantly, what you can do to stay safe when winter truly bites.

The biggest health risks

Dr. Faraz Covelli shared the biggest health risks during extreme cold weather:

Hypothermia

Frostbite

Falls due to icy conditions

Overexertion from shoveling snow

Carbon monoxide poisoning and fires resulting from improper heating methods

Tips for improving health and wellness in the winter months

With spring still over a month away, the temperatures aren’t likely to increase much anytime soon. Dr. Faraz Covelli shared her top tips for beating the freezing temperature and how to prioritize your health and wellness.

Dress in layers: Effective cold-weather layering includes several layers of loose, lightweight clothing (such as wool, fleece, or polypropylene) for insulation, with a waterproof outer layer. Hats, gloves or mittens, scarves, and waterproof boots are also important.

Eat and drink for health: Stay hydrated. Limit caffeine and alcohol as these beverages are dehydrating, and eat nutrient-dense foods. Boost immunity by prioritizing foods high in vitamin C and D (citrus fruits, fish, and zinc).

Get quality sleep: At least seven to eight hours each night is recommended.

Maintain a workout routine indoors: Regular indoor workouts can help boost immunity.

Avoid overexertion if you're outdoors: If you're walking outdoors or shoveling snow, take frequent breaks.

When it comes to things to avoid, Dr. Faraz Covelli says that not all trends are backed by science – including taking products like Emergen-C or other high-dose vitamin C supplements.

“The evidence is mixed on the efficacy of high doses of vitamin C in shortening the duration and severity of colds in some individuals,” she said. “While it won't hurt, it may not necessarily help.”

High-risk groups

In the cold winter months, certain groups are more susceptible to getting sick or dealing with other winter weather-related health concerns.

“Children, elderly, immunocompromised populations, and those with chronic diseases such as asthma are more susceptible to health concerns during colder months,” Dr. Faraz Covelli said. “These groups should take additional precautions by making sure their vaccines are up to date, masking in crowded, indoor environments, and avoiding close contact with others who are ill.”

For all consumers, Dr. Faraz Covelli has a simple message: take the necessary precautions to stay healthy this winter.

“Stay healthy and avoid illness by frequently washing hands, sanitizing surfaces, and getting the flu vaccine if you have not done so already,” she recommended.