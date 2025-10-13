Study confirms: Support, not scheduling, drives weight-loss maintenance

Ongoing support after weight loss is linked to better long-term maintenance.

A clinical trial tested two phone-based support schedules: fixed monthly calls (static) versus calls triggered by risk signals (adaptive).

After nearly two years, both groups held onto about 8% of weight loss, and ~60 % of participants kept off at least 5% of their starting weight.

Losing weight is hard — but keeping it off over the long haul can be even harder.

Many people regain what they’ve shed once the structure of a diet or formal weight-loss program fades. Researchers have long suspected that sustained support might help cement change.

A new study led by Dr. Kathryn Ross and colleagues explores whether continuing phone check-ins can make a real difference, and whether tailoring the timing of support based on risk is better than a steady monthly schedule.

The study

The trial was conducted in two phases. First, over 16 weeks, adults with obesity entered a weight-loss program. Participants who succeeded in losing at least 5 % of their baseline weight qualified for the next maintenance phase.

That maintenance phase lasted 20 more months, during which participants received telephone-based support from trained coaches. But the twist: participants were randomly assigned to one of two groups:

Static (monthly) group — calls scheduled once per month, regardless of how a person was doing.

Adaptive (triggered) group — calls occurred when an algorithm flagged someone as being at higher risk of regaining weight, based on their self-monitoring data (weight logs, diet logs, hunger ratings, etc.).

All participants continued to track weight, diet, and activity through apps and connected scales. Call content was similar across groups: coaches discussed obstacles, goal setting, and problem solving.

The primary question: from the end of the weight-loss phase (month four) to month 24, would the adaptive schedule lead to less weight regain than the fixed monthly schedule?

The results

By the end of the trial, both groups fared better than some prior benchmarks. On average:

The adaptive group regained ≈ 2.8 pounds from month four to 24.

The static group regained ≈ 3.9 pounds in the same period.

However, the difference between groups was not statistically significant. (

In terms of sustained weight loss:

Adaptive participants held onto an average of 8.1 % weight loss from baseline.

Static participants held onto about 7.9 % weight loss.

Roughly 60 % of participants in both groups maintained at least 5 % loss.



The takeaway? The plan of “give extra calls when someone seems to be at risk” did not outperform a consistent monthly schedule — at least in this trial. But the fact that both approaches produced solid long-term maintenance suggests that continued support itself — not just when it’s delivered — plays a vital role.

“This study is important because it shows that ongoing support really does help people maintain their weight loss over time. Outcomes in both groups were better than we expected,” Dr. Ross said in a news release.

“Our findings support the provision of long-term care for obesity, under a chronic disease model, just like we do for other long-term health issues. We hope this research encourages more clinics and health programs to offer ongoing support to help people keep the weight off.”