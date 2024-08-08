That toothpaste you’re using might be a heartbreaker, if it has Xylitol

Sugar lovers, pay attention! Researchers have discovered that xylitol, the sugar substitute you see in a whole bunch of products, may be harmful to your heart. A study found it could lead to heart attacks and strokes by making your blood clot easier.

And when we say a lot of products, we mean a lot of products. Sugar-free candy, mints, and gum; cookies, cakes, muffins; ice cream and yogurt, jams and syrups, peanut butter; toothpaste; mouthwash; dental floss; cough syrup; children's and adult chewable vitamins and dietary supplements.

The research – spearheaded by Cleveland Clinic – evaluated more than 4,000 people over the course of several years. Just last year, the same researchers found a similar link between erythritol and cardiovascular risk.

“This study again shows the immediate need for investigating sugar alcohols and artificial sweeteners, especially as they continue to be recommended in combatting conditions like obesity or diabetes,” said Dr. Stanley Hazen, chair of Cardiovascular and Metabolic Sciences at Cleveland Clinic’s Lerner Research Institute and co-cection head of Preventive Cardiology in the Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute.

“It does not mean throw out your toothpaste if it has xylitol in it, but we should be aware that consumption of a product containing high levels could increase the risk of blood clot related events.”

The researchers admitted a couple of important limitations, including that clinical observation studies demonstrate association and not causation. They advise that if you consume a lot of the xylitol-laden products, you should talk to your doctor or a certified dietitian to learn more about healthy food choices and for personalized recommendations.

Cardiovascular seems to be the most troubling assocition with xylitol, but it might cause diarrhea and gas in some people, too.

There are some upsides, however

To be fair, xylitol can be of a benefit in some situations. The one that’s most often touted is — despite its negative effect in toothpaste and mouthwash – its overall benefits in oral health. The simple explanation is that it can help reduce the growth of bacteria that cause cavities.

A low glycemic index (GI) is another one of the benefits of xylitol. In other words, it does not spike blood glucose or insulin levels when consumed, therefore xylitol makes for a good sugar substitute for people with diabetes.

Speaking of low GI, xylitol is also a weight loss-friendly sugar substitute and it may help prevent ear infections, too.

Another study determined that xylitol “may” have antioxidant properties. That “may” is cautionary because the study used diabetic rats who ate xylitol and, then, produced higher amounts of glutathione. Glutathione is a plus for our bodies – an antioxidant that neutralizes the negative effects of free radicals.

Keep your pooch away from this stuff

While humans can handle xylitol in moderation, dogs can’t. It’s downright toxic to dogs and its consumption can result in all sorts of things that could send you running to the vet: mild hypoglycemia, vomiting, weakness, decreased activity, staggering, incoordination, collapse, seizures, coma, liver failure, bleeding problems, and possibly death.

If you need proof, Anthony of Shoreview, Minn., told his tale of a possible effect from xylitol on his dog Lincoln in a ConsumerAffairs review of Blue Buffalo food.

The chief xylitol troublemaker when it comes to dogs is peanut butter. The brand names include: Go Nuts, Hank’s Protein Plus Peanut Butter, Krush Nutrition, Nuts ‘n More, and P28.

“A dog need only consume a few sticks of xylitol-containing gum or a little bit of peanut butter to elicit signs of toxicity, according to Korinn Saker, associate professor of nutrition at North Carolina State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine.

“Small dogs are more in danger than larger dogs. Symptoms of poisoning—vomiting—may begin as quickly as 30 minutes after consumption and progress to lethargy, loss of appetite, diarrhea, incoordination, collapse, and seizures. In some instances, xylitol may be absorbed more slowly and symptoms may not appear for hours.”

How concerned should you be?

Xylitol isn’t a too much, too little, too late issue, but there are myths that should be addressed, suggests Dirt to Dinner’s Hayley Philip.

“A common misconception is that all sugar-free options are inherently bad for health. This is not true. Sugar-free products are often great low-calorie options for those looking to lose or maintain weight; they also can serve as insulin stabilizers,” Philip said.

She says that while there’s no limitation or recommendation on how much xylitol is safe for consumption, you should be aware of how much of these substitutes you consume and their potential long-term health effects over time.

In her thinking, moderation is key. “While the study does not specifically support moderation, and does not detail how much we should eat, we do know that any sugar can have adverse effects if eaten in too great a quantity causing inflammation, digestive issues, obesity, metabolic disorders, and so on,” she suggested.

“Remember for regular sugar, the recommended maximum daily intake should not exceed nine teaspoons for men and six teaspoons for women.”