Daytime sleepiness doubles dementia risk in older women

What senior citizen doesn’t enjoy an occasional afternoon nap? But a new study published in the medical journal Neurology warns that women in their 80s who are sleepy throughout the day may be at increased risk of dementia.

The research, conducted by the University of California, San Francisco, suggests that changes in sleep patterns may serve as an early indicator of cognitive decline in this population.

The study

The study, which followed 733 women with an average age of 83 over five years, found that those who experienced increasing sleepiness during the day had twice the risk of developing dementia compared to those with stable sleep patterns.

"Sleep is essential for cognitive health, as it allows the brain to rest and rejuvenate," study author Dr. Yue Leng said in a press release. "Our study found that sleep problems may be intertwined with cognitive aging and may serve as an early marker or risk factor for dementia in women in their 80s."

Researchers tracked participants' sleep using wrist devices, monitoring nighttime sleep duration and quality, daytime napping, and circadian rhythm patterns. Over the five-year period, 56% of participants showed significant changes in their sleep patterns.

The participants were divided into three groups:

Stable sleep or small improvements: 44% of participants.

Declining nighttime sleep: 35% of participants, characterized by decreased sleep quality and duration, increased napping, and worsening circadian rhythms.

Increasing sleepiness: 21% of participants, characterized by increased daytime and nighttime sleep duration and quality, and worsening circadian rhythms.

The results

During the study, 164 participants – 22% – developed mild cognitive impairment, and 93 participants developed dementia.

Of those in the stable sleep group, only 8% developed dementia. In the declining nighttime sleep group, 15% developed dementia. In the increasing sleepiness group, 19% developed dementia.

After adjusting for age, education, race, and health factors, the increasing sleepiness group showed a doubled risk of dementia compared to the stable sleep group. No significant association was found for the declining nighttime sleep group.

