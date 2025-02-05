PFAS 'forever chemicals' restrictions to be considered by 29 states in 2025, nonprofit says

More states are considering policies this year to tackle "forever chemicals," which can last for thousands of years in the environment and are linked to health problems such as cancer and liver disease.

The chemicals are present in numerous places, such as food, packaging, soil and water, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Now, at least 29 states will likely consider policies on per-and-polyfluoroalkyl, or PFAS, including eliminating their use in products, setting water standards and and limiting the spread of PFAS-filled sludge on farmland, according to nonprofit Safer States.

“No one wants microplastics or chemicals linked to cancer in their food, water or everyday products," said Sarah Doll, national director of Safer States.

In recent years, states have already increasingly adopted policies to restricting PFAS and at least 30% of retailers have promised to eliminate the chemicals in key products, Safer States said.

States are also moving to phase out toxic chemicals such as PFAS and formaldehyde from beauty products.

At least 15 states, including New York and Texas, are likely to consider policies that restrict the hazardous substances in cosmetics, Safer States said.

“Products that we use for our daily personal hygiene should not be produced with well documented chemicals that can create long lasting harm," said New York State Senator Lea Webb (D), sponsor of the Beauty Justice Act.

Email Dieter Holger at dholger@consumeraffairs.com.