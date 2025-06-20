Rapamycin found to match lifespan gains of fasting

New research shows the anti-aging drug Rapamycin extends lifespan as effectively as dietary restriction in vertebrates.

Unlike calorie-cutting, the drug offers similar benefits without the challenge of long-term fasting.

Metformin, another popular longevity candidate, showed no clear life-extending effects.

A groundbreaking meta-analysis suggests that Rapamycin, an anti-aging drug originally developed to suppress the immune system, can extend lifespan just as reliably as reducing food intake.

Published today in the journal Aging Cell, the study analyzed data from 167 experiments across eight species of vertebrates — including fish, mice, rats, and primates — and found that Rapamycin consistently increased lifespan in a manner comparable to intermittent fasting or calorie restriction. These dietary strategies have long been regarded as the gold standard for promoting longevity, but are notoriously difficult to maintain.

“Dietary restriction has been the benchmark for extending life, but our analysis shows that Rapamycin provides a similar benefit — without needing to skip meals,” said Dr. Zahida Sultanova, co-lead researcher from the University of East Anglia, in a news release.

The study also evaluated Metformin, a common type 2 diabetes medication frequently touted in anti-aging circles. However, researchers found no clear evidence that it reliably extends life across species.

🔬 Key Findings:

Dietary restriction, including intermittent fasting and calorie reduction, consistently increased lifespan in all eight vertebrate species studied.

Rapamycin matched these gains, with life extension observed regardless of sex or dietary method.

Metformin showed no consistent longevity benefit, casting doubt on its reputation as a potential anti-aging therapy.

“Our results don’t mean everyone should start taking Rapamycin,” noted Dr. Edward Ivimey-Cook of the University of Glasgow, who co-led the research. “But they underscore the drug’s value as a target for further aging research and raise important questions about how we approach healthspan and lifespan therapeutics.”

Rapamycin is currently being evaluated in human clinical trials, and though it may have some immune-suppressing effects, early results suggest that low doses may be safe for healthy individuals. Researchers stress, however, that much more work is needed before the drug could be considered for broad public use.

“Our findings support the idea that drug repurposing could offer practical alternatives to fasting for improving health and longevity,” added Dr. Sultanova.